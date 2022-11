With a blowout win in Monday’s opener in the bag, the No. 21 Oregon Ducks return to the court when they host California-Irvine on Friday in Eugene, Ore. Oregon (1-0) outscored Florida A&M 44-20 in the second half Monday night on its way to an 80-45 win, led by big man N’Faly Dante’s 16 points and 10 rebounds.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO