Millard Oakley Public Library, as well as all other Overton County offices, will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Election Day. Please take a moment to go out and vote. The library and county offices will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Please take a moment to thank those who have served or are currently serving in our military.

OVERTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO