LA National Beta Club induction ceremony held
Livingston Academy held their National Beta Club induction ceremony. On Thursday Oct. 27, 23 new members and 52 returning members were inducted into National Beta Club Livingston Academy. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and join more than 500,000 members across the United States and beyond.
Boy Scouts to participate in Wreaths Across America
Local boy scouts to participate in Wreaths Across America by placing wreaths on veterans’ gravesites in Overton County Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Orders for wreaths for the graves of veterans are currently being...
Mary Verneal Warden
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Verneal Warden were held on Friday, November, 4, 2022 from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Celina. Burial followed in the Watson Cemetery located in the Pea Ridge community of Clay County.
Convenience centers to close for Veterans Day
All Overton County convenience centers will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. All sites will reopen Saturday, Nov. 12.
Ova Imogene York
Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Ova Imogene York, age 87, of Livingston will be held at a later date.
Ronnie Bull
Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Bull, age 70, of Livingston, were conducted Saturday, November 5, 2022 from the chapel of Speck Funeral Home in Livingston with Bro. Jason Robertson officiating. Burial followed in the Lynn Cemetery in Jackson County. Mr. Bull passed from this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from the Livingston Regional Hospital. Born in Jackson County on April 19, 1952, he was the son of the late Asa Arthur and Evia Nell Flynn Bull.
Mona “Lisa” Williams Reid
Ms. Mona “Lisa” Reid, age 58, of Cookeville, died Monday October 17, 2022 at her residence. A memorial service is being planned to be held at a later date.
Library to be closed for Election Day and Veterans Day
Millard Oakley Public Library, as well as all other Overton County offices, will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Election Day. Please take a moment to go out and vote. The library and county offices will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Please take a moment to thank those who have served or are currently serving in our military.
Trash routes to change for Veterans Day
Garbage truck routes in the Town of Livingston will temporarily change in order for city employees to observe Veterans Day. Trash will not be picked up on Friday, Nov. 11. Friday’s trash route will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 14.
Miss Trent and Mr. Spears united in marriage October 29
Sydney Danielle Trent, daughter of Jason Trent and Melissa Sidwell Trent became the bride of William Chance Spears, son of Grant and Twila Spears on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bodock Farms in Burkesville, KY. The wedding was officiated by Shane Nelson.
Local Overton County Agencies participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services along with local Overton County agencies participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a biannual opportunity for everyone to dispose of medications that are expired or no longer needed. These...
