Derry, NH

Comments / 3

BegoniaKiller
3d ago

I tried to go at 7:30a and traffic was backed up for a mile. I figured it was everybody trying to go before they went to work so I turned around, committed to returning. At 11 AM it was almost just as bad. Cops were directing traffic so it perhaps improved a bit but the place was a mob scene. I cannot imagine what it looked like at 6p.

WMUR.com

Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
WMUR.com

Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Box truck hits utility pole near home in Marlborough, police say

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. — A utility pole likely prevented a box truck from crashing into a home on Flat Iron Road, Marlborough police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said no one was injured. The 20-year-old driver got out before crews arrived, police said. Investigators believe distracted...
MARLBOROUGH, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester

Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Derry election officials say unexpectedly high turnout led to traffic gridlock

DERRY, N.H. — Election officials in Derry said Wednesday that a decision made during the COVID-19 pandemic caused gridlock and long waits for voters Tuesday. Some voters said they sat in their cars for more than an hour as they tried to get to the town's single polling location. But when the 12,000 people who turned out to vote got inside, it only took eight to 10 minutes to vote.
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River

Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
HOOKSETT, NH
CBS Boston

Snow? First flakes of season possible next week so get ready for winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer BOSTON -  WINTER IS COMING.I hear you, I hear you, kind of a dramatic headline and rather obvious as well. This, for me, is the saddest weekend of the entire year. It's time to put the patio furniture away for the winter. Typically, I bring it in when we turn the clocks back, but the weather has been so mild, I figured why not stretch it out a bit longer. Well, the time has come. We are in for a BIG change. Saturday will likely be the sixth...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report

A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Veterans honored at ceremonies across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterans Days ceremonies were held across New Hampshire on Friday to honor servicemembers, past and present. In Manchester, Elm Street was lined with families waving flags and showing support, as a parade of veterans passed by. "I think it's important to keep up the traditions of...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Passenger killed in East Kingston crash

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a passenger was killed Tuesday night in a crash in East Kingston. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Stumpfield Road, near the intersection with North Road. Troopers said a 2009 Scion was heading south when it went off the road on the northbound side and slammed into a tree.
EAST KINGSTON, NH

Comments / 0

