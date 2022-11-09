ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
capitolweekly.net

Amid California’s drought, environmental laws get scrutiny

The impacts of California’s interminable drought are well-known. But one aspect has drawn little relatively attention — its relationship with environmental laws. Last year was the second-driest water year on record, with all 58 California counties placed under a drought emergency proclamation, according to California’s official drought website. The map shows how the vast majority of California is suffering from moderate to extreme drought conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy