Don't you sometimes wish you could go back in time? If it were possible, today's BMW Z4 would eventually be replaced by the Chris Bangle-designed version, and that would make way for the gorgeous BMW Z8. The Z8 would ultimately inspire what is arguably BMW's most elegant and beautiful car ever, namely the 507.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Carbon-Bodied Porsche 911 Turbo S Is The Only One Of Its Kind In America
Modified Porsches aren't to everyone's tastes, especially when they come from TopCar. Now, one such example has come up for sale, with a ludicrous asking price of $699,000. How can this be justified? Well, only 13 GTR Carbon Editions were made by the tuner, and only one of those currently resides in the USA. Not that model is up for grabs.
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Meet The 14-Year-Old Building An Electric Porsche 914
The world of classic car EV conversions is a growing one. Some see it as a way to modernize their classic; stuffing something like a Porsche Taycan drivetrain into their Volkswagen Bus, Porsche 911, or other is a way to preserve and enjoy something that's rapidly becoming part of a dying breed. For some, this is the first time they've experienced electric cars and classic cars- especially together.
insideevs.com
Porsche Produced Its 100,000th Taycan
Porsche announced that on November 7, 2022, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the production line. The company started production of the Porsche Taycan at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019, which means that it's already been a little over three years since everything started. The jubilee vehicle happens...
