Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
famunews.com
FAMU Revs Up for the Florida Classic Festivities in Central Florida
President Larry Robinson gives the Rattler Charge ahead of the kick off of the 2021 Florida Blue Florida Classic. Florida A&M University (FAMU) will kick off events next week leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic, scheduled for November 19 in Orlando. The football game against Bethune Cookman University...
famunews.com
FAMU To Close Thursday Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation of inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole, Florida A&M University announced classes on the main Tallahassee campus and surrounding sites are canceled and the University is closed on Thursday, except for essential employees. Evening classes will be held on Wednesday. FAMU DRS is also closed Thursday. The...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
WCTV
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Fraud Awareness Week November 13-19
The week serves to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of fraud and how we can proactively address them. President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., announces that Florida A&M University (FAMU) will observe International Fraud Awareness Week. This activity builds upon the University’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture of accountability and compliance. The week of November 13-19 serves to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of fraud and how we can proactively address them.
Leon County's Florida Department of Health closed for Tropical Storm Nicole
In response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health in Leon County will close today at noon.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, spirited audience at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry,...
famunews.com
FAMU & NBFJA Announce the Launch of the Lola Hampton-Frank Pinder Agroecology Center
Florida A&M University (FAMU) and the National Black Food & Justice Alliance (NBFJA) have announced the launch of the Lola Hampton-Frank Pinder Center for Agroecology. The initiative is a recognition that Black farmers are in a state of emergency having been drastically reduced in the United States by an estimated 98 percent over the past century. In response and under the tutelage of Blackademics, the research arm of NBFJA comprised of academic and research partners, a critical need has been identified for an institution – an agroecological hub – to grow and expand practices, develop innovative solutions, and provide cross-institutional support for our land grant institutions and future generations of land stewards to carry forward the food system and climate resilience our communities need and deserve.
thefamuanonline.com
Grad shoots are back
With the semester coming to a close, a whole new season is approaching for Florida A&M students. Graduation is upon us, which means one thing: grad shoots are back. Florida A&M students are well known for breaking the internet with creative concepts, breathtaking photos and fly outfits — or lack thereof — to capture what may be one of their most significant milestones, graduating college.
WCTV
Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
thefamuanonline.com
Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help
With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
WSFA
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
WCTV
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
thefamuanonline.com
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee
With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Wednesday, November 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest details on Tropical Storm Nicole and the impacts we can expect closer to home. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
thefamuanonline.com
Student senators say money is missing
Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of Bar-Raising Baddies Ssslaying FAMU’s Homecoming
Compilation of bar-raising baddies who served looks and turned heads at Florida A&M's Homecoming in Tallahassee, Florida
Comments / 0