Read full article on original website
Related
Half a million ballots still to be opened in Arizona
Election officials in Arizona expect to count an estimated 70,000 mail-in ballots Friday as the state's race remains undecided.
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races
PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. The...
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the ballots left to be counted.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents. But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
Bill Gates, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explains how votes are being counted and shuts down allegations from Blake Masters and the RNC that ballots in Maricopa County were mixed up.
Arizona's election may not be decided for days. Over 350K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated thousands of ballots Friday, including early ballots received by the county on Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday. Pima County still has over 100,000 ballots left to tabulate as of Friday morning. Officials say over 2 million ballots have already been counted across the state.
Official on how many votes one of Arizona's largest cities still has to count
CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner talks to Maricopa County election official Bill Gates, in one of the largest population centers in the state of Arizona, which still has hundreds of thousands of votes that need to be counted.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
KOLD-TV
Democrats have a chance to take AZ Senate for first time in 30 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “There is some uncertainly on how the legislature is going to look at this point,” said Doug Cole, the COO of AZ Highground, Inc., a political consulting firm in Phoenix. Some races were very close as we talked, like in State Senate...
Nevada's Clark County has more than 50,000 ballots left to count, expecting bulk to be tallied by Saturday
Nevada's largest county still had more than 50,000 mail ballots to count Friday as several races, including the Senate and governor, hang in the balance.
Comments / 0