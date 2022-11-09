ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races

PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. The...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races

After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents.  But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy