US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Psaki said members of the GOP are probably begging Trump not to announce his 2024 plans "before the Georgia runoff because he's such a problem."
KPLC TV
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
KPLC TV
Supreme Court to appoint judge to fill Bradberry’s state district seat until 2023 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term of State District Judge Guy Bradberry, who was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Bradberry takes office at the Third Circuit on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the election for a new judge...
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program
