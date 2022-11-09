Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Case Against Marines Accused of San Diego Zoo Skyfari Ride Vandalism Dismissed
The legal case brought forth by the San Diego County District Attorney's office against four U.S. Marines accused of felony vandalism after they allegedly rocked the gondola they were in back and forth, causing the ride to stop working, has been dismissed. About 100 passengers were on the ride on...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency
San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
KPBS
Roundtable: Reaction to early election results in San Diego County
Votes continue to be counted in the days following the 2022 general election, but the early numbers give us an idea of how voters will decide major offices and issues around San Diego County. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the 2022 general election and the first few days of...
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
KPBS
For Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, motivation to strengthen renter protections comes from personal experience
With rents high, housing in short supply and pandemic tenant protections gone, a movement is underway to increase renters' rights in San Diego. The San Diego City Council is considering new proposals to protect renters from losing their homes through no-fault evictions. Some of the proposals would require landlords to pay tenants for displacement or no-fault evictions. But many rental property owners say they are not the problem, and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of San Diego’s housing crisis.
Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults
Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.
San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez takes early lead over Hemmerling
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, former Assistant City Attorney, and one-time police officer John Hemmerling. The race comes...
NBC San Diego
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Possible OD's in University Heights: SDPD
Two people died and two others were hospitalized following what was believed to be an overdose at a home in University Heights on Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home on the 4300 block of Louisiana Street for a report of...
San Diegans rejecting trash fees hold narrow lead as vote count continues
With votes still out, champions and opponents of Measure B — a ballot initiative that could give the city authority to charge for garbage pickup — are nearly split on the issue, according to votes tallied through Thursday evening. In unofficial results after Tuesday’s election, “no” votes held...
KPBS
With votes still out, here’s how San Diego Unified races, bond measure are shaping up
Two union-backed candidates for the San Diego Unified school board are leading their races, but their opponents aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, are currently leading Godwin Higa, a longtime San Diego educator, and Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder, respectively.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista: Deceased City Attorney Candidate Holds Modest Lead in Early Returns
Simon Silva died Sep. 3 surrounded by his wife and two daughters. On the morning after Election Day, Silva was leading the race for Chula Vista City Attorney, besting his opponent, Dan Smith, by a slim 149 votes, with thousands of ballots still expected to be counted. Especially noteworthy regarding...
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
30 arrested in San Diego human trafficking operation
A four-day human trafficking operation led to the arrest of 30 individuals for alleged sexual solicitation, said the California Attorney General's Office.
KPBS
IBA analyzes how to improve affordable housing in San Diego
It’s no secret that San Diego and all of California has an affordable housing crisis. Rents in the region are near all-time highs and inflation is affecting the cost of everyday necessities. ACCE San Diego director Jose Lopez said that’s pushing many San Diegans over the edge. “It's...
Family of Man Fatally Beaten by Inmate at San Diego Central Jail Sues County
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments. Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy alleges he was arrested due to a wrongfully issued warrant,...
delmartimes.net
‘Pesos’: La Jollan authors his memoirs of growing up the son of ‘one of the most corrupt guys’ in Mexico
La Jolla resident Pietro La Greca Jr.'s first book reads like a crime novel about the Mexican mafia set in familiar places such as Scripps Memorial Hospital and Manhattan of La Jolla in the Empress Hotel. But he says it’s all true. “Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a...
Comments / 0