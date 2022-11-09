With rents high, housing in short supply and pandemic tenant protections gone, a movement is underway to increase renters' rights in San Diego. The San Diego City Council is considering new proposals to protect renters from losing their homes through no-fault evictions. Some of the proposals would require landlords to pay tenants for displacement or no-fault evictions. But many rental property owners say they are not the problem, and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of San Diego’s housing crisis.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO