San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego County Seeks Applicants for Government Watchdog Agency

San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. What Else is Happening in Southern California.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

For Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, motivation to strengthen renter protections comes from personal experience

With rents high, housing in short supply and pandemic tenant protections gone, a movement is underway to increase renters' rights in San Diego. The San Diego City Council is considering new proposals to protect renters from losing their homes through no-fault evictions. Some of the proposals would require landlords to pay tenants for displacement or no-fault evictions. But many rental property owners say they are not the problem, and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of San Diego’s housing crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

With votes still out, here’s how San Diego Unified races, bond measure are shaping up

Two union-backed candidates for the San Diego Unified school board are leading their races, but their opponents aren’t throwing in the towel just yet. Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, are currently leading Godwin Higa, a longtime San Diego educator, and Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder, respectively.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

IBA analyzes how to improve affordable housing in San Diego

It’s no secret that San Diego and all of California has an affordable housing crisis. Rents in the region are near all-time highs and inflation is affecting the cost of everyday necessities. ACCE San Diego director Jose Lopez said that’s pushing many San Diegans over the edge. “It's...
SAN DIEGO, CA

