New York State

Republican Nicole Malliotakis wins re-election bid over Max Rose in NY-11

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
 3 days ago

New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis sailed to victory in her rematch against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose.

Malliotakis had ousted Rose, a decorated ex-Army officer, in 2020 after he served just a single term, and was able to hold onto the seat.

Albany Democrats had tried to unseat Malliotakis with redrawn congressional lines that would have added liberal parts of Brooklyn – including Park Slope – to her conservative, majority Staten Island 11th district.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in the race for New York's 11th Congressional District.

But a judge struck down the so-called “Hochulmander” — redistricting done under Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul — and a special master redrew the lines, saving Malliotakis.

Former President Donald Trump won the old district in 2020’s presidential election by clinching 53.8% of the vote, compared to 46.2% that went to Joe Biden.

Follow the Post’s up-to-the-minute coverage of Election Day 2022:

Rose futilely tried appealing to moderate voters earlier this summer by arguing the state’s controversial bail laws need to be changed.

“This is very simple: Gov. Hochul and the legislature need to have a special session to change the bail law. … Judges need the discretion to detain recidivists. Get it fixed,” he told The Post on July 31.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis won the rematch against Max Rose.

