Democrat Michael Bennet leads Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's US Senate race | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet jumped to an early lead over Republican challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado on Tuesday night as counties posted initial vote counts.

The national red wave, fueled by voter anger over persistent high inflation and rising crime rates in the wake of a historic pandemic, appears to have crashed outside Colorado's border, leaving Democrats in the political pole position in the state.

In early and unofficial returns posted shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., Bennet led O'Dea with 58.42% of the vote to his challenger's 39.35%, with an estimated 30% of ballots tallied reporting. Libertarian nominee Brian Peotter had 1.28% of the vote.

Depicted as a competitive Senate contest at various points this cycle, the 2022 Colorado race never broke into the top-tier of battleground states, though both candidates spent millions in the final weeks making their cases to voters.

Bennet, 57, is poised to become the first Colorado senator to win reelection to a third term since the mid-1960s. He could surpass any of his predecessors' longevity in the chamber if he serves past the four-year mark in an upcoming term, since Bennet was appointed to the seat and served two years before his first full term.

Colorado has only elected one Republican senator in the last 20 years after decades of sending senators from both parties to Washington. Across the same two-decade span, the state has handed wins to four Democratic Senate candidates — with a fifth Democratic victory on deck if Bennet's early lead holds.

The Democrat has led in every publicly released poll in the race and held a nearly 10-point lead on the eve of Election Day, according to polling averages compiled by election data site FiveThirtyEight.com. The site gave Bennet a 92% chance of prevailing, according to election simulations based on polling, party registration, expert analysis and other factors.

Bennet clobbered O'Dea on the fundraising front, even taking his five-year head start into account. The incumbent pulled in more than $21 million for his reelection bid, while O'Dea reported taking in a little over one-third that amount, posting $7.3 million in contributions -- more than $4.6 million of which came from self-funding that included loans to his own campaign -- through the Oct. 19 pre-election reporting period.

O'Dea, the 60-year-old owner of a construction company and a first-time candidate, asked voters to treat the election as a referendum on the Biden administration and his opponent's support for Democratic policies, with O'Dea and his allies routinely hammering Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time.

Coloradans, O'Dea told a Grand Junction TV station on Friday, "just need to look at the last 22 months and decide for themselves: Do they like high price of gas? Do they like high prices on groceries? Do they like record crime here in Colorado? Or are they ready for a change?"

Bennet, however, framed the vote as a choice between the Democrats' approach and the possibility of GOP control.

"The choice in this election is whether we will build on the progress we've made, or revert to the failed policies that made our economy less fair, our future less bright, and our democracy at risk," Bennet said in an opinion column posted online days before ballots were due, asking voters to give him another term.

Bennet got an an assist from the U.S. Supreme Court this summer when a conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, thrusting abortion into the spotlight in a state whose voters have consistently rejected attempts to limit the procedure.

Lurking on the sidelines, former President Donald Trump and his deep unpopularity with Colorado voters may have hampered his fellow Republicans — even nominees like O'Dea, who publicly broke with Trump and drew attacks from the former president.

In a torrent of TV ads that blanketed state airwaves in the closing days of their campaigns, Bennet and O'Dea stuck with their messages — the incumbent citing his legislative record and unwavering support for abortion rights, and the Republican challenger portraying himself as an underdog unconcerned about toeing the party line.

Appointed to fill the Senate vacancy in 2009 when President Barack Obama picked Democrat Ken Salazar to be his interior secretary, Bennet won a full term in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. Before the appointment, Bennet served as Denver Public Schools superintendent. He served as then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper's first chief of staff in the early 2000s, and, before that, managed investments for billionaire Phil Anschutz, whose Clarity Media Group owns Colorado Politics and The Gazette. Bennet made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Born in New Delhi, India, while his diplomat father was stationed there, Bennet grew up in Washington, D.C., and worked briefly in the Clinton administration's Justice Department after getting his law degree at Yale University. He and his wife, Susan Daggett, an environmental attorney, moved to Colorado in the 1990s. They live in Denver and have three daughters.

O'Dea owns Concrete Express, a Denver-based construction company he started while attending Colorado State University. He and his wife, Celeste, also own a pair of event centers near downtown Denver. They live in Greenwood Village.

While national pundits fawned over O'Dea and pegged the race as a potential upset — marveling at the GOP nominee's measured stance on abortion and willingness to break with Trump — spending by national parties and outside groups never indicated it was as close as the rhetoric suggested.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell touted O'Dea as the "perfect candidate" for Colorado at a July fundraiser in Washington, D.C., held weeks after the self-described moderate secured the GOP nomination in a hard-fought primary.

Although McConnell pledged that national Republicans would be "all-in" behind O'Dea's candidacy, expressing confidence that Bennet's seat was up for grabs, the big bucks that flowed into more competitive Senate races in at least eight other states didn't show up in Colorado.

While McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund poured money into contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and New Hampshire, among other states, the super PAC spent just $1.25 million in Colorado, according to campaign finance filings.

At a campaign stop in Thornton late last month to boost the GOP ticket, National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott of Florida said the campaign group was indeed supporting O'Dea beyond a six-figure ad buy this summer, including money spent attacking Bennet in press releases and on social media, as well as on polling and get-out-the-vote activity.

An O'Dea-aligned super PAC has spent more than $3 million on advertising backing the GOP candidate and attacking his primary and general election opponents.

Some of the heaviest outside spending in the race, however, came this summer when national Democratic groups poured roughly $4 million into advertising aimed at encouraging GOP primary voters to back O'Dea's primary opponent, state Rep. Ron Hanks, calling the avowed hardliner "too conservative for Colorado" and highlighting O'Dea's history of campaign donations to Democrats, including Bennet.

The Democrats' bid to yield a nominee perceived as a less formidable opponent for Bennet failed and drew sharp rebukes from dozens of prominent former Democratic elected officials, including three of Bennet's predecessors in the Senate.

O'Dea won the nomination by about 9 points, but Hanks later urged his supporters to vote for Peotter, calling the Libertarian's staunchly anti-abortion stance more closely aligned with the GOP platform than the middle ground staked out by O'Dea.

Referring to himself at different times as anti-abortion or for abortion rights, O'Dea took heat from both sides amid a renewed clash over abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which removed federal protection for abortion under 1973's Roe v. Wade and later court rulings.

Democrats, including Bennet, blasted O'Dea for supporting a Colorado ballot measure that would have banned abortion after 22 weeks' pregnancy, without exception for rape or incest, while anti-abortion activists slammed the Republican for supporting the procedure early in pregnancy and saying he would vote to codify Roe at the federal level.