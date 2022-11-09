Read full article on original website
UPDATED Election recap with County Democrats Nov. 17
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that they will host political journalist Steve Mistler in person for post-election analysis during their final monthly meeting of 2022. At the writing of this announcement, the outcome of the Nov. 8 election had yet to be determined. “We are thankful and...
Superintendent clarifies ‘budget freeze’ to CSD board
Earlier this week, Superintendent Bob Kahler announced a “budget freeze” was instituted for Alternative Organizational Structure 98. In his Nov. 8 report to the Community School District committee, Kahler explained the action was taken as a precaution due to uncertainty in the business office. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue buying essential items. It’s more ‘tapping of the brakes,’ and taking second and third looks for non-budgeted items,” he said.
USDA funding for Kennebec, Lincoln counties: How should money be spent?
The Kennebec and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office in Augusta, will host a public meeting of the Kennebec-Lincoln Local Working Groups (LWG). Taking into account local resource concerns, these Local Working Groups make recommendations to NRCS on...
Scott A. Human
Scott Anthony Human, 50, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1971, a son of Gerald and Catherine (Sigman) Human. Scott graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine, Orono in computer science. He...
United Way Campaign celebration held, workplace awards given
United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s 2022 fall campaign was marked with many successes and tremendous volunteer and donor support, Campaign Chair Mara Pennell announced at the organization’s Finale celebration at Bowdoin College’s Moulton Union Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Campaign has raised $1,569,095, or 95% of goal,...
BRHS Class of 2023 Project Graduation fundraisers
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 2023 is raising money for its Project Graduation trip in June 2023. Parents and students will be selling raffle tickets at the following locations:. Friday, Nov. 18 - Community Night at Garden’s Aglow. Look for our table in the lobby. Saturday, Nov....
Carmen Reed Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
A lifelong resident of the Mid-coast, Carmen Reed understands why people from all over the world choose to make Lincoln County their home. She takes pride in her knowledge of the surrounding areas and uses it to her advantage when providing real estate services to both buyers and sellers alike. Carmen currently resides in Nobleboro with her husband and children and credits the diverse nature and changing seasons as her favorite aspects of living in this area.
With fall sports over, ADs look toward winter seasons
As Boothbay Region High School Athletic Director Allan Crocker concluded his fall sports report Nov. 8, he remarked, “On Monday, winter sports starts.” Prior to pivoting to the coming season, Crocker recapped the past one. At the Community School District meeting, Crocker reported on the school’s football, field hockey and cross country teams. In field hockey, Boothbay finished 2-12, but still qualified for the Class C South tournament. Crocker said Boothbay lost to eventual state champion Winthrop, but the Seahawks still received recognition. “We lost in the prelims, but won the sportsmanship banner which was pretty cool,” he said.
Don’t miss the Lighted Fire Truck Parade Nov. 26
Nov. 26 will mark the third annual Lighted Fire Truck Parade for Boothbay Lights. This year the competition will be strong for the coveted Dalmation Cup as Boothbay Harbor Fire Department defends the Cup against 2020 winner Nobleboro. This year's grand marshal will be retired police Chief Bob Hasch along with junior grand marshal, Aullie Teel.
SOLD OUT! Victor Wooten featuring Steve Bailey & Derico Watson - BASS EXTREMES at The Waldo Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10th at 8pm
On Thursday, November 10th at 8:00pm, The Waldo Theatre and Midcoast Music Academy presents Victor Wooten featuring Steve Bailey and Derico Watson - Bass Extremes. Victor Wooten is a 5-time Grammy Award winner and a founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He has been called the most influential bassist of the last 2 decades and was listed as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine. Wooten was also the winner of Bass Player Magazine's reader poll 3 times and remains the only person to have won it more than once. Having released multiple solo recordings, he is also the author of the widely read novel The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music.
BRHS football team holds awards ceremony
Football is a tough sport but the death of a team member is tougher. After thanking parents, his assistant coaches and others who contributed to the season and before honoring this year’s football players, Ed Crocker, head football coach of the Boothbay Region High School football team, took time to honor former Seahawk assistant coach Bernie Meader, who died Nov. 1 at age 52.
