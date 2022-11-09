On Thursday, November 10th at 8:00pm, The Waldo Theatre and Midcoast Music Academy presents Victor Wooten featuring Steve Bailey and Derico Watson - Bass Extremes. Victor Wooten is a 5-time Grammy Award winner and a founding member of the supergroup Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He has been called the most influential bassist of the last 2 decades and was listed as one of the Top Ten Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine. Wooten was also the winner of Bass Player Magazine's reader poll 3 times and remains the only person to have won it more than once. Having released multiple solo recordings, he is also the author of the widely read novel The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music.

WALDO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO