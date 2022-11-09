ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Val Demings concedes to Marco Rubio in Florida’s US Senate race

By Jack Royer
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Congresswoman Val Demings conceded to Marco Rubio by phone Tuesday night shortly before speaking to disappointed supporters in Orlando who were gathered for her election night watch party.

“I am so proud of the campaign we have built over the last year and a half,” she told supporters. She added that she asked Rubio to keep working hard for the state of Florida.

“I think we controlled the things we could control,” she said, speaking about the efforts of her campaign.

But, she thinks there are areas the Democratic party can improve in Florida.

“The party… needs to be on the ground, registering more voters and really talking about Democratic principles and values that we stand for,” Demings said.

Asked if the Democratic party should have focused on different issues in the campaign, Demings remained proud of her campaign.

“We can do more than one thing. And that’s what I believe the people expect us to do. So I believe our agenda, at least for me and for my race, it was the right message,” she said.

Asked what comes next for her political life, Demings says she hopes to continue playing a role in party politics but feels she might be able to make a larger impact while not serving in elected office.

YES I SAID THAT
2d ago

I didn't expect you to win nothing you're undeserving you're corrupt and I'm still wondering where your service revolver is that came missing in your crime written area when you were a police officer in Orlando you did nothing but cause havoc and sit on your derriere you don't deserve to be in Senate neither does your husband

Buffalo Chip
3d ago

She was a Congresswoman which only represented a small voting district. Easy to get "your people" to elect you year after year but a Senator has to win the entire state..A big nope from the state. AOC and the Squad are the same position. We can only hope they run for higher office and get pounded.

Dorian. Alexis
3d ago

never expect u to win most of ur own people stay home not interested in voting they will suffer the consequences! I hope they won't complain about nothing!

