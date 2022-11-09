Read full article on original website
Vermont Voters Add Reproductive Liberty Amendment to State Constitution
Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.
Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?
Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?
The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England
The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
Here's Why RSV Is Sending So Many Sick Kids to Hospitals, Putting Them at Capacity
A serious surge in cases of RSV, the common children's virus, is hampering pediatric hospitals in Massachusetts and across the country, increasing wait times at hospitals and sending administrators scrambling to ensure kids are getting the care they need to get better. The surge, which began in late summer, is...
Dozens of Animals – Some Injured – Rescued From Tyngsboro Amid Animal Cruelty Investigation
A Tyngsboro man faces prison time with about 43 animals—some injured—found on his property after an MSPCA investigation in late October. The list of animals included ducks, dogs, horses, roosters, chickens, and Guineafowls, Tyngsboro police said. “The chickens and the birds had a lot of respiratory issues,” Christina...
Nicole Remnants Likely to Bring Rain, Gusty Winds to New England
Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Vero Beach, on Florida's east coast, as a Category 1 hurricane. After landfall, the storm was downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds of 70 mph. Although nowhere near the strength of Hurricane Ian, Nicole is bringing strong winds, storm surge...
2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod
Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
