NEW YORK -- CBS News projects Republican Nicole Malliotakis as the winner in New York's Congressional District 11.She went up against Democrat Max Rose.With 91% of precincts reporting, Malliotakis led Rose 62% to 38%.Malliotakis spoke out about her victory with CBS2's Cindy Hsu Wednesday morning. "People, whether they're Democrats, independents, or Republicans, were saying that they desperately wanted to see a balance restored on a state and federal level," Malliotakis said. "Public safety was a top issue on their mind. But also, speaking to people coming out of the supermarket while I was campaigning, they're very concerned about high food prices." Malliotakis...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO