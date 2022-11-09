Read full article on original website
Ron Wolf
21h ago
WHAAAAT --- the AP "calls" the race. Whatever happened to vote tabulation to determine who won??? Oh well!!!
4
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
thecentersquare.com
Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
Green eases past Kelly in 7th Congressional District race
Despite the addition of a large section of Davidson County to the 7th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green sailed to a third term Tuesday over Democratic challenger Odessa Kelly. By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green, an Ashland City Republican and former state senator, won 108,236 votes, 60%, to Kelly’s 68,871,...
Election 2022: Ruiz maintains lead in House District 50 race
Incumbent Rep. Ruiz has 51.1% of the vote, while challenger Amelia Salvador has 48.7%. Incumbent Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, is leading the race for House District 50, centered in Gresham. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ruiz leads with 51.1% of votes, while challenger Amelia Salvador trails with 48.7%...
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Fact Check: Was Arizona's Katie Hobbs 'Twice-Convicted' of Racism?
Kari Lake, the Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate, has accused her Democratic opponent of racism.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
KSAT 12
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
CBS News projects Republican Rep. Malliotakis winner
NEW YORK -- CBS News projects Republican Nicole Malliotakis as the winner in New York's Congressional District 11.She went up against Democrat Max Rose.With 91% of precincts reporting, Malliotakis led Rose 62% to 38%.Malliotakis spoke out about her victory with CBS2's Cindy Hsu Wednesday morning. "People, whether they're Democrats, independents, or Republicans, were saying that they desperately wanted to see a balance restored on a state and federal level," Malliotakis said. "Public safety was a top issue on their mind. But also, speaking to people coming out of the supermarket while I was campaigning, they're very concerned about high food prices." Malliotakis...
Luttrell appears to win U.S. House District 8 race
Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell is the likely winner of the District 8 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. which is showing 136 of 169 precincts are reporting across U.S. House of Representatives District 8, but all but 33 precincts of the district's Harris County territory have reported their ballots. With no incumbent in the race, Luttrell brings new representation to Congress for the five-county area.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Early-voting results show Crenshaw leading race for US House District 2
Early-voting results show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Early-voting results from Harris and Montgomery counties show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democratic challenger Robin...
'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
