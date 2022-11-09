ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Ron Wolf
21h ago

WHAAAAT --- the AP "calls" the race. Whatever happened to vote tabulation to determine who won??? Oh well!!!

4
thecentersquare.com

Barnes concedes, Johnson declares victory in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – It’s all over but the official final count in Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate. Democrat Mandela Barnes conceded the race Wednesday morning. "Unfortunately, we didn’t get over the finish line this time," Barnes told reporters. "But just because we didn’t get across the finish line that doesn’t mean that it’s over."
WISCONSIN STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
KSAT 12

Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid

LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

CBS News projects Republican Rep. Malliotakis winner

NEW YORK -- CBS News projects Republican Nicole Malliotakis as the winner in New York's Congressional District 11.She went up against Democrat Max Rose.With 91% of precincts reporting, Malliotakis led Rose 62% to 38%.Malliotakis spoke out about her victory with CBS2's Cindy Hsu Wednesday morning. "People, whether they're Democrats, independents, or Republicans, were saying that they desperately wanted to see a balance restored on a state and federal level," Malliotakis said. "Public safety was a top issue on their mind. But also, speaking to people coming out of the supermarket while I was campaigning, they're very concerned about high food prices." Malliotakis...
NEW YORK STATE
Community Impact Houston

Luttrell appears to win U.S. House District 8 race

Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell is the likely winner of the District 8 seat, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. which is showing 136 of 169 precincts are reporting across U.S. House of Representatives District 8, but all but 33 precincts of the district's Harris County territory have reported their ballots. With no incumbent in the race, Luttrell brings new representation to Congress for the five-county area.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Early-voting results show Crenshaw leading race for US House District 2

Early-voting results show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Early-voting results from Harris and Montgomery counties show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democratic challenger Robin...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

