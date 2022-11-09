Bellevue ISD voters decide on school bond

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County voters living within the Bellevue Independent School District voted on two proposed bonds to improve their district on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Proposition A, issuing $655,000 of bonds for upgrades of school facilities and new school buses, was passed by Bellevue ISD voters.

Proposition B, issuing $95,000 of bonds for refunding all or a portion of the principal or interest on Bellevue ISD’s State Energy Conservation Office Loan has also passed.

The Bellevue ISD bond was proposed by the school board to provide a total of $750,000 and will be used for completing projects.

Due to a projected property value increase, the school board said this bond would not increase taxes, but rather lower the tax rate for Bellevue ISD residents while remaining on track to pay the November 2019 bond off in 20 years.

The projects needing completion within Bellevue ISD include:

A construction project that is over budget

School playground renovation

Weight room renovation

Two bus loans

Purchase of mini-bus

SECO loan for lighting and HVAC retrofit

Leftover funds will be used for the completion of the ag facility

In November 2019, Bellevue ISD passed a $4.5 million bond for the construction of an administration reception area with public bathrooms, an elementary wing with 5 classrooms, and a tornado shelter, enlarging the school’s ag facility, renovating the high school and the gym dressing rooms.

However, shortly thereafter, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout from that caused bids to come in well over the allotted bond amount. According to board members, the project was over budget from the start.

