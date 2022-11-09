ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida men’s tennis commands its home event

The Florida men's tennis team hosted its only home event of the Fall season and every player had successful outings. The Gators grabbed 27 wins over the weekend, including some victories over fellow teammates. The Gators saw seven players — sophomore Nate Bonetto, freshman Jonah Braswell, junior Will Grant, senior...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Elite quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

High four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada announced he’s flipping his commitment to Florida. The Pittsburg High School standout originally committed to Miami June 26. “I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there,” Rashada said in his statement on Twitter, “but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Castleton posts career game as Gators defeat Kennesaw State

Basketball can be a lot like Algebra. Within every equation, there’s specific components that all interact in different ways. Solving the equation is more about these components than the overall product. Similarly, basketball lineups are composed of individual players who present unique challenges. Overcoming another team means facing these...
GAINESVILLE, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
NEWBERRY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy