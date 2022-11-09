Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Independent Florida Alligator
Republican Keith Perry beats Rodney Long, taking the District 9 Florida Senate seat
Republican Keith Perry defeated Democrat Rodney Long winning the District 9 Florida Senate seat with 65.6% of the vote, as of 10 p.m. The newly elected state senator will represent Alachua, Marion and Levy counties. “My goal to myself was I will not be outworked by my opponent,” Perry said....
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida men’s tennis commands its home event
The Florida men's tennis team hosted its only home event of the Fall season and every player had successful outings. The Gators grabbed 27 wins over the weekend, including some victories over fellow teammates. The Gators saw seven players — sophomore Nate Bonetto, freshman Jonah Braswell, junior Will Grant, senior...
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seat
Florida State Rep. Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, a Republican, easily defeated Cornelius Jones of Orange Park, a Democrat, on Tuesday night in the race for District 11 state representative.
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
Independent Florida Alligator
Elite quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
High four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada announced he’s flipping his commitment to Florida. The Pittsburg High School standout originally committed to Miami June 26. “I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there,” Rashada said in his statement on Twitter, “but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it.”
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
FSU OT Commit Visiting Florida Gators vs. South Carolina
Can the Florida Gators flip the commitment of another high-caliber offensive lineman from their in-state rival?
Ron DeSantis Expands Range of State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole Threatens
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-255 (Amending Executive Order 22-253, Emergency Management – Tropical Storm Nicole), expanding the state of emergency to 11 additional counties including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas, Taylor, and Wakulla. As of 10:00am, Nicole has strengthened into a...
WCJB
Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday. The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members. Under the proposed new rules, professors would...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
Independent Florida Alligator
Castleton posts career game as Gators defeat Kennesaw State
Basketball can be a lot like Algebra. Within every equation, there’s specific components that all interact in different ways. Solving the equation is more about these components than the overall product. Similarly, basketball lineups are composed of individual players who present unique challenges. Overcoming another team means facing these...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Val Demings concedes to Marco Rubio in Florida’s US Senate race
Congresswoman Val Demings conceded to Marco Rubio by phone Tuesday night shortly before speaking to disappointed supporters in Orlando who were gathered for her election night watch party.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
