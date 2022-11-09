Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
KCRG.com
A number of issues led to late Linn County election results
Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gardner Golf Course will...
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse
A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
cbs2iowa.com
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport precinct mistakenly handed out 47 incorrect ballots
Forty-seven voters were given the wrong ballots at a Davenport precinct on Tuesday. County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the ballots were not misprinted, but the voters were handed ballots with incorrect state representative and state senate races. The impacted voters should have received ballots containing Senate District 49, in which...
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City clinic files for bankruptcy after failing to pay $75M malpractice judgment
IOWA CITY, Iowa — OB GYN Associates in Iowa City and Coralville filed for bankruptcy after their malpractice insurance failed to pay $12 million dollars on $75+ million judgment. In March Andrew and Kathleen Kromphardt of Iowa City sued Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and OB GYN Associates after...
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa
(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
