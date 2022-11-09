Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State
Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football Gimme 5: Gauging the seismic long-term recruiting impact of the Tennessee weekend
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum or ask us a question on the weekly “Before the Hedges” program and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5.
Red and Black
Georgia preparing for pass-heavy Mississippi State offense
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. addressed the media. This is what they had to say about their upcoming matchup against Mississippi State. Facing a pass-heavy attack. After taking on Hendon Hooker and the explosive Tennessee offense last...
Red and Black
Georgia women's basketball beats Alabama State 77-47
The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night. Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford celebrates six college athletic signees
Buford celebrated six seniors who have signed with college athletic programs Wednesday night. The group featured three softball players — Olivia Duncan to Clemson, Emma Castorri to Georgia and Jennifer Ramirez to Fort Valley State. They were joined by swimmer Ben Irwin (U.S. Naval Academy), volleyball player Ashley Sturzoiu (Mississippi State) and track and field athlete Sydney Harris (South Carolina).
sicemdawgs.com
Bulldogs sign pair of Top-100 prospects
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Basketball opened the NCAA’s early signing period with a bang, inking two players ranked among the nation’s top-100 prospects to scholarship papers to play for the Bulldogs. Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan and Dylan James are currently ranked No. 72 and No. 94 nationally by ESPN.com, respectively.
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
Red and Black
Georgia volleyball overcomes Arkansas in five sets
The Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Stegeman Coliseum in a five-set match. Georgia (18-6, 9-4) progressed, winning six of its past seven matches. Georgia’s defense was prominent on Sunday with 19 team blocks and 68 digs. Redshirt-sophomore Mackenzie Norris had...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey defeats Kennesaw State behind hat tricks from Mesaros, Bigda
Josh Mesaros and Matt Bigda both tallied hat tricks as the Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 14-0 on Friday, Nov. 4. The Ice Dawgs’ offense erupted early and never slowed down as they cruised to their third consecutive win and second consecutive shutout. “I told [the...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Red and Black
UGA student choreographers premiere work at "Endure" showcase
The three-night “Endure” showcase presented by the University of Georgia Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series set the bar high after the opening night on Thursday. “Endure” is a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographer Showcase. All choreographers in the Young Choreographers Series study dance as a major...
flagpole.com
The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed
Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election
On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
flagpole.com
Election Day Live Blog: Kemp Wins, Senate Race Too Close to Call
2:29 a.m.: Well, we lied about putting a lid on it, because Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s top deputy just ruined your Thanksgiving:. Enjoy watching nonstop political ads with your parents and/or in-laws. Eat Arby’s. 12:36 a.m.: A referendum on raising the homestead exemption in Athens and giving...
wrwh.com
Nicole To Impact North Georgia
(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
Athens, Oconee voters cast ballots in closely watched midterm contests
Athens Republican Brian Kemp has won a second term in the Governor’s mansion, handily defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff in his Republican campaign for US Senate; he and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock waged a back and forth contest through the overnight hours and throughout the day, with neither candidate getting the 50 percent plus one majority for an outright victory. The runoff will be held on December 6.
