Athens, GA

Red and Black

Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State

Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia preparing for pass-heavy Mississippi State offense

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. addressed the media. This is what they had to say about their upcoming matchup against Mississippi State. Facing a pass-heavy attack. After taking on Hendon Hooker and the explosive Tennessee offense last...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia women's basketball beats Alabama State 77-47

The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night. Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.
MONTGOMERY, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford celebrates six college athletic signees

Buford celebrated six seniors who have signed with college athletic programs Wednesday night. The group featured three softball players — Olivia Duncan to Clemson, Emma Castorri to Georgia and Jennifer Ramirez to Fort Valley State. They were joined by swimmer Ben Irwin (U.S. Naval Academy), volleyball player Ashley Sturzoiu (Mississippi State) and track and field athlete Sydney Harris (South Carolina).
BUFORD, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Bulldogs sign pair of Top-100 prospects

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Basketball opened the NCAA’s early signing period with a bang, inking two players ranked among the nation’s top-100 prospects to scholarship papers to play for the Bulldogs. Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan and Dylan James are currently ranked No. 72 and No. 94 nationally by ESPN.com, respectively.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia volleyball overcomes Arkansas in five sets

The Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Stegeman Coliseum in a five-set match. Georgia (18-6, 9-4) progressed, winning six of its past seven matches. Georgia’s defense was prominent on Sunday with 19 team blocks and 68 digs. Redshirt-sophomore Mackenzie Norris had...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA student choreographers premiere work at "Endure" showcase

The three-night “Endure” showcase presented by the University of Georgia Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series set the bar high after the opening night on Thursday. “Endure” is a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographer Showcase. All choreographers in the Young Choreographers Series study dance as a major...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
Red and Black

STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election

On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
flagpole.com

Election Day Live Blog: Kemp Wins, Senate Race Too Close to Call

2:29 a.m.: Well, we lied about putting a lid on it, because Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s top deputy just ruined your Thanksgiving:. Enjoy watching nonstop political ads with your parents and/or in-laws. Eat Arby’s. 12:36 a.m.: A referendum on raising the homestead exemption in Athens and giving...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Nicole To Impact North Georgia

(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens, Oconee voters cast ballots in closely watched midterm contests

Athens Republican Brian Kemp has won a second term in the Governor’s mansion, handily defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff in his Republican campaign for US Senate; he and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock waged a back and forth contest through the overnight hours and throughout the day, with neither candidate getting the 50 percent plus one majority for an outright victory. The runoff will be held on December 6.
ATHENS, GA

