ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Election Coverage: The Guardian calls the race for Ross Co. auditor and county commissioner

By Jay Salley, Assistant Editor
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WOUB

Here are the 2022 general election results for Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Hocking County. Republican Jessica Dicken earned a position as Hocking County Commissioner with 61.41% of the vote. Democrat James Kalklosch earned 32% of the vote. Independent Chad Ricketts earned 6% of the vote.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: All Ross Co. levies pass

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ross County Board of Elections, all proposed levies and renewals passed within the county. Zane Trace School District – 52.19% (For) 47.81% (Against) Rural Scioto Fire District – 64.06% (For) 35.94% (Against) Paint Creek EMS/Fire District – 60.51% (For) 39.49%...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Wilkin, Roades big local election winners

The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent. All of the winners of the statewide and Highland...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

Ohio Election Results 2022

The results are in and another election has come to a close here in Columbus. Although Ohio certainly experienced a “red wave”, election night didn’t go quite as planned for republicans around the country. Although some races are still yet too close to call, the predicted overwhelming majority the GOP had been counting on did not materialize.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy