Election Coverage: The Guardian calls the race for Ross Co. auditor and county commissioner

WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Fairfield County. Republican Jeffrey Fix earned a position as County Commissioner, with 65.72% of the vote. Democrat Reed Bailey earned 34.28% of the vote. Voters in Pickerington approved a Pickerington Local School...
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
WOUB
Here are the 2022 general election results for Hocking County
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Hocking County. Republican Jessica Dicken earned a position as Hocking County Commissioner with 61.41% of the vote. Democrat James Kalklosch earned 32% of the vote. Independent Chad Ricketts earned 6% of the vote.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: All Ross Co. levies pass
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ross County Board of Elections, all proposed levies and renewals passed within the county. Zane Trace School District – 52.19% (For) 47.81% (Against) Rural Scioto Fire District – 64.06% (For) 35.94% (Against) Paint Creek EMS/Fire District – 60.51% (For) 39.49%...
Times Gazette
Wilkin, Roades big local election winners
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent. All of the winners of the statewide and Highland...
wyso.org
Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sunday Sales of Alcohol Were Approved During Election for Some Locations
Circleville – Five Sunday sales options were voted on all in the area of Circleville Downtown yesterday all were approved. Not everyone from Pickaway County voted on these Sunday sales, just the districts the locations were in. The options will give five locations the ability to sell alcohol on...
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
whbc.com
Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
WLWT 5
A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Election Results 2022
The results are in and another election has come to a close here in Columbus. Although Ohio certainly experienced a “red wave”, election night didn’t go quite as planned for republicans around the country. Although some races are still yet too close to call, the predicted overwhelming majority the GOP had been counting on did not materialize.
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year.
Franklin Township Police Department looks to rebuild after levy passes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — With several failed levies in the past, officers with the Franklin Township Police Department have left the department fearing layoffs. Franklin Township Trustee John Fleshman said that he was worried that the proposed levy on the Nov. 8 ballot this year wasn’t going to pass.
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash US-23 in Ross County by Pickaway County Line
ROSS – A serious crash occured on US-23 shutting down Northbound traffic around 5 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, a crash occurred in the area of US-23 and Orr road in Ross County where two cars were involved. One of those cars was reported to have overturned.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case
On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
