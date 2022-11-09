ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malliotakis beats Rose to retain seat in New York’s 11th Congressional District

By Katie Corrado, Finn Hoogensen
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in a rematch for New York’s 11th Congressional District seat.

Malliotakis will represent Staten Island and southern Brooklyn for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Associated Press reports.

Malliotakis is the only Republican member representing New York City in Congress. Prior to serving in the U.S. House, she was a member of the New York State Assembly.

The 11th Congressional District has gone back and forth between Democratic and Republican control over the last few election cycles. This year’s race was a rematch of the 2020 election cycle, when Malliotakis defeated then-Congressman Rose.

Rose, an Army combat veteran, represented the 11th Congressional District for a single term from 2019 to 2021. He was only the second Democrat to represent the district in 30 years.

The 11th Congressional District encompasses all of Staten Island and includes southern Brooklyn communities such as Fort Hamilton, Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst. The redistricting process made the swing district slightly more friendly to Republicans.

