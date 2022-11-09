Read full article on original website
Mom serving overseas for a year surprises daughter at school in this unforgettable Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Sgt. Erin Sakelaris has been deployed with the Idaho National Guard in Kuwait for the past year. Her husband Josh and...
He hasn’t had a suit in 53 years. A Secret Santa is changing that and giving this couple even more
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Bruce has spent his life doing service for others....
Hope Lutheran students celebrate and learn from veterans during special concert
IDAHO FALLS – Hope Lutheran Church and School celebrated Veterans Day this year with a children’s concert dedicated to local members of the military. Elementary students invited local veterans to celebrate with them as they sang songs, played instruments and told the audience about what America means to them.
The owner of the iconic Carstens’ Bakery answers 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Single mom sharing a bike left speechless when a Secret Santa surprises her with a car
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Earlier this year, Christine and her twin 4-year-olds rode...
Rexburg Chamber inviting you to honor veterans, kick off holiday season with 2 events this Friday
REXBURG – The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring two separate events on Friday to honor local veterans and kick off the holiday season. The first event is the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Madison High School. The hour-long program will begin at 9 a.m. in the gym. WWI...
Emma Berneice Hill
Emma Berneice Hill, 86, of Ririe, Idaho passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reuniting her with her husband, Merlin Howard Hill who preceded her in death. Berneice was born February 28, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of David Albert and Delila Emma Mattson Park. She attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, graduating from Ririe High School. She married Merlin Howard Hill in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 4, 1954. She loved being a homemaker and raising her family in the Shelton area.
Businesses offering military freebies and discounts for Veterans Day 2022
IDAHO FALLS – Businesses across eastern Idaho are thanking those who have served or are currently serving our country with freebies and discounts on Veterans Day. EastIdahoNews.com has compiled a list of local businesses offering deals for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. If we have missed any, email news@eastidahonews.com.
Dr. C. Kent Chamberlain
Dr. Charles Kent Chamberlain, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on November 8, 2022, after a battle with dementia. Kent was born on November 19, 1937, to Charles and Zarman Chamberlain in Cedar City, Utah. He was the second of five siblings. Kent spent the major part of his childhood exploring and hiking the local hills.
Ted Kellogg
Ted T. Kellogg passed away November 6, 2022, peacefully while hunting in the land he loved. Ted was 83 but still living life to its fullest to his final days. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a fisheries biologist until retirement in 2004. Ted was born in upstate...
Madison High School honors veterans with special program
REXBURG — There’s something special about Veterans Day. It’s a time to honor those in our community who put their ownlives on the line to serve in the military — those still with us and those no longer with us. Friday morning, the Madison High School...
Biz Buzz: Local woman opens dog leash business after adopting puppy at animal shelter
IDAHO FALLS – Hayley Rook was smitten with the Irish wolfhound puppy she saw at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. The 28-year-old mother of three adopted the dog, whose name is Chani, in August after she and her 1-year-old daughter spent an hour with her at the shelter. The interaction inspired her to do something to give back.
Helen Sobieski
Helen Edna Sobieski, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2022. Helen was born April 23, 1939, in Rigby, Idaho, to Joseph Leland Kinghorn and Gladys Jenkins Kinghorn. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. On September 21, 1963, she married James...
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
Jacob Earl Goodson
Jacob Earl Goodson, 96, of Ammon passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Earl was born October 21, 1926, to Jacob William Goodson and Maud L. Horman Goodson in Idaho Falls. They were pleasantly surprised when he came with a twin.
MANHUNT: US Marshals looking for ‘dangerous’ fugitive in eastern Idaho
IDAHO – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive known to frequent eastern Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation. Zazweta was recently seen in Pocatello but is known to frequent Idaho Falls. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Zazweta “has a...
Manwaring: Pocatello continues ‘history of getting it right’ on election night
POCATELLO — In an election that saw much of Idaho run red, voters in District 29 elected Democrats to fill two of its three legislative seats. Dustin Manwaring, the lone incumbent on the ballot and lone Republican selected in the district, said that districts that select legislators from both parties — so-called purple districts — are becoming exceedingly rare in Idaho.
LISTEN: Daybell hearing on motion to sever cases
ST. ANTHONY — A hearing was held Thursday morning in Fremont County on a motion filed by Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. Listen to an audio recording of the hearing in its entirety in the video player above. You can...
INL unveils new electron microscope, 3D printer for collaborative research projects
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho National Laboratory’s Center for Advanced Energy Studies in Idaho Falls held a ribbon-cutting and open house this week for two new pieces of equipment. One piece of equipment is a scanning transmission electron microscope, and the other is a 3D metal printer capable...
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
