Idaho Falls, ID

The owner of the iconic Carstens’ Bakery answers 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Emma Berneice Hill

Emma Berneice Hill, 86, of Ririe, Idaho passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reuniting her with her husband, Merlin Howard Hill who preceded her in death. Berneice was born February 28, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of David Albert and Delila Emma Mattson Park. She attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, graduating from Ririe High School. She married Merlin Howard Hill in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 4, 1954. She loved being a homemaker and raising her family in the Shelton area.
RIRIE, ID
Businesses offering military freebies and discounts for Veterans Day 2022

IDAHO FALLS – Businesses across eastern Idaho are thanking those who have served or are currently serving our country with freebies and discounts on Veterans Day. EastIdahoNews.com has compiled a list of local businesses offering deals for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. If we have missed any, email news@eastidahonews.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Dr. C. Kent Chamberlain

Dr. Charles Kent Chamberlain, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on November 8, 2022, after a battle with dementia. Kent was born on November 19, 1937, to Charles and Zarman Chamberlain in Cedar City, Utah. He was the second of five siblings. Kent spent the major part of his childhood exploring and hiking the local hills.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Ted Kellogg

Ted T. Kellogg passed away November 6, 2022, peacefully while hunting in the land he loved. Ted was 83 but still living life to its fullest to his final days. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a fisheries biologist until retirement in 2004. Ted was born in upstate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Madison High School honors veterans with special program

REXBURG — There’s something special about Veterans Day. It’s a time to honor those in our community who put their ownlives on the line to serve in the military — those still with us and those no longer with us. Friday morning, the Madison High School...
REXBURG, ID
Helen Sobieski

Helen Edna Sobieski, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2022. Helen was born April 23, 1939, in Rigby, Idaho, to Joseph Leland Kinghorn and Gladys Jenkins Kinghorn. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. On September 21, 1963, she married James...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
Jacob Earl Goodson

Jacob Earl Goodson, 96, of Ammon passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Earl was born October 21, 1926, to Jacob William Goodson and Maud L. Horman Goodson in Idaho Falls. They were pleasantly surprised when he came with a twin.
AMMON, ID
Manwaring: Pocatello continues ‘history of getting it right’ on election night

POCATELLO — In an election that saw much of Idaho run red, voters in District 29 elected Democrats to fill two of its three legislative seats. Dustin Manwaring, the lone incumbent on the ballot and lone Republican selected in the district, said that districts that select legislators from both parties — so-called purple districts — are becoming exceedingly rare in Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
LISTEN: Daybell hearing on motion to sever cases

ST. ANTHONY — A hearing was held Thursday morning in Fremont County on a motion filed by Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. Listen to an audio recording of the hearing in its entirety in the video player above. You can...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID

