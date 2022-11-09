Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
One person rescued from fire Friday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Friday night. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the apartment building. In the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue, fire crews found one person inside and rescued them from...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Winchester, Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads just before 4 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, a motorcycle was down...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Nursing home bus driver charged with neglect after rider suffers broken vertebra
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George...
wfft.com
Video shows man wrestling with 3 Fort Wayne officers before he was hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- FOX 55 News has obtained video showing a man struggling with three Fort Wayne Police officers several minutes before officers and paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and rush him to the hospital. Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that the video doesn't show everything that...
wfft.com
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck. Police say the crash happened around 3:58 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Roads. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the truck, which was stopped at...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
WANE-TV
Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested the man they have tied to the shooting outside a crowded southwest-side bar in August. Jaleen Willis, 23, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. in a traffic stop at East Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man dies days after single-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne man has died four days after he crashed his car. The wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive. The Allen County Coroner says 72-year-old Steven Reuille was taken to a local...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Detective in Nguyen dismemberment case: ‘He would’ve done it again’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The case is closed and the trial is over. Now, the lead detective who worked 55-year-old Shane Nguyen’s homicide case is talking to 21Alive about the investigation and what led them to Nguyen’s killer. Nguyen was killed in April 2021 and his body...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installs Narcan box at Super Shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another step to saving lives has been made. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installed a Narcan Box at Super Shot Thursday morning. Narcan saves lives by reversing the effects of a known or suspected opioid overdose in minutes. Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance...
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
WANE-TV
Police: Pair accused of dealing coke, fentanyl out of hotel room
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man and woman on dealing charges after finding a variety of drugs in a northwest side extended stay hotel, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Initially, officers were called to the Suburban Inn at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd. on...
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne businesses pack thousands of meals to fight food insecurity in NE Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The fight against food insecurity is important, especially during the holiday season. Four Fort Wayne businesses teamed up Thursday to help make a change, packing 35,000 meals for the Million Meal Movement event. Terry Diller with the Insurance Management Group says he had the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
hometownstations.com
Possible electrical fire severely damages Lima home
Lima, OH - A possible electrical fire could be to blame for severely damaging a northside Lima home Tuesday night. Lima firefighters were called out 567 Hazel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The two people that lived at the home were able to get out without injuries. Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but because of fire, smoke, and water damage the home is unlivable. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents with temporary housing. The fire is still under investigation.
95.3 MNC
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
