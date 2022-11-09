Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Election ends in runoff for City Council District 6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Election Tuesday for City Council District 6 ended with a runoff between incumbent Claudia Rodriguez and candidate Art Fierro. With early voting starting on Nov. 30, both candidates have already started reaching out to voters. District 6 is made up of East El Paso and some of the key issues […]
El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's district 6 representative will now be decided in a runoff election. The results were Claudia Lizette Rodriguez with 43% and a total of 5,977 votes. Art Fierro finished with 32% of the votes and 4,485 votes. Incumbent Lizette Rodriguez was looking for a second term while she faced Christian Botello, The post El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff appeared first on KVIA.
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
Four candidates race for a seat to represent El Paso’s District 6
EL PASO, Texas -- Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is looking for a second term while she faces Christian Botello, Benjamin J. Leyva and current State Representative Art Fierro. Rodriguez has been representing the district for the past four years. She now has to face three other candidates. Benjamin J. Leyva is a former chiropractor. Christian Botello has interned The post Four candidates race for a seat to represent El Paso’s District 6 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County Commissioners race Precinct 4 candidates
EL PASO, Texas -- The winner of the El Paso County Commissioners Race for Precinct 4 Tuesday will replace current Commissioner Carl Robinson. Candidates are Republican Blanca Trout and Democrat Sergio Coronado. Both candidates currently serve on the Canutillo Independent School District's board. Trout, a Ciudad Juárez native, was elected...
All three city of El Paso bond issues now appear to be headed to passing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All three of city of El Paso bond issues are leading after the latest update of voting totals released at 11:30 p.m. Proposition A, which would allocate $246.48 million for road improvements, is leading with 76,185 “yes” votes or 61.19 percent to 48,329 “no” votes or 38.81 percent. Proposition B, […]
Scheduling hearing in DA removal case postponed to December
EL PASO, Texas -- A scheduling hearing in the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales that was set for Thursday was postponed to early December after both parties agreed they were not ready for the hearing. Visiting Judge Tryon D. Lewis made the trip from Odessa to be in...
Samaniego, Coronado win their El Paso County races
Democrats Ricardo Samaniego and Sergio Coronado won their races for El Paso County judge and County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, respectively, Tuesday night. Samaniego, the 73-year-old first-term incumbent, won with 68% of the vote against independent Guadalupe Giner, in the countywide race. Coronado, attorney and president of the Canutillo Independent...
Compassion Club changes lives in El Paso, nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- The Compassion Club is just what it sounds like - teens and kids, joining forces to spread love through good deeds and kindness. The concept was created by a mother who was grieving the death of her teenage son, and saw his friends struggling to find answers and healing.
Dona Ana County sheriff incumbent takes lead over Republican challenger
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County race for sheriff is turning into incumbent Kim Stewart’s favor as she takes the lead over Republican challenger Byron Hollister. Stewart spoke to KTSM late Tuesday night saying she will continue her efforts in the new term as sheriff. “The government is a pretty big lift and […]
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
Incumbent Salcido still leading big in D5, Rodriguez leads but below 50% in D6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent Isabel Salcido continues to hold a big lead in City Council District 5. Salcido has 6,016 votes or 65.12 percent after updated results were released at 11:30 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,687 votes or 18.26 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,535 or 16.62 percent. District 5 represents the […]
ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 8:31 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District. 7:00 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioners - Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is ahead at 57.49% of the vote, with Blanca Trout at 42.51% of the vote. Both are Canutillo ISD trustees looking to replace first-term incumbent Carl Robinson. Precinct 4 represents West and Northeast El Paso.
Texas’s oldest serving judge talks about plans after retiring at age 95
HUDSPETH COUNTY -- Hudspeth County is home to a man who could be the oldest serving judge in Texas. Thomas D. Neely, 95, is the Hudspeth County judge. But unlike the El Paso county judge, this county judge oversees misdemeanors, like driving while intoxicated cases. Judge Neely was born in...
ABC-7 Election Blog results on kvia.com
ABC News projects Democrat John Fetterman wins the Pennsylvania Senate race, beating Dr. Mehmet Oz. El Paso Proposition A ($255,730,900 of bonds for school facilities, purchase of land) appears headed for passage, with 61.10% voting in favor. 10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the...
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
