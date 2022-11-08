Polk voters approve tax for land conservation

Polk County voters have approved a referendum for a property tax to generate funds for land purchases over a 20-year period.

The proposal drew support from 58.4% of voters, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office with 168 of 172 precincts reporting. It only needed a simple majority for passage. The measure will impose an ad valorem tax of 20 cents for each $1,000 of taxable property value over two decades.

Polk County’s budget director estimated the tax would generate $312 million over 20 years.

The referendum allows Polk County to issue bonds of up to $75 million, payable from the expected tax revenue.

Voters adopted a similar tax in 1994, and the resulting revenue created the county’s Environmental Lands Program. The funding has allowed the purchase of what is now Circle B Bar Reserve and 10 other properties open to the public.

That 20-year program expired in 2015, leaving the county without a funding source for further land acquisition. The language of the referendum says money could be used for outright acquisition or for the purchase of conservation easements, which allow owners to continue agricultural use of land as they forgo development rights.

A portion of the funds would also be set aside for maintenance and capital improvements.

A nonprofit organization, Polk Forever, lobbied for passage of the referendum. The group argued that Polk County needs to acquire land to help protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a ribbon of green space stretching across the peninsula.

The measure attracted no organized opposition, though the Polk County Republican Party recommended voting against it.

The previous tax generated $84 million over 20 years.

Circle B Bar Reserve, purchased jointly by Polk County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, has become one of the most popular bird-watching sites in the state.

