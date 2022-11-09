ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, WI

Racine Case High School student stabs another student in 'random event,' police say

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdMMl_0j3opWrh00

Authorities say a student at Racine Case High School brought a knife to school and stabbed another student on Tuesday.

Video from the incident has been circulated on social media.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the school, 7345 Washington Ave., for reports of a stabbing.

According to a news release from the police, the school went into "soft lockdown."

The suspect is 15 years old and the victim is 16 years old. "There was no interaction prior to the stabbing and it appears to be a random event," police said. The 15-year-old student brought the knife from home.

The school's resource officer, school security and staff were able to locate and apprehend the student without incident, police said.

The knife was recovered and the student was taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Teen Denied Bond Reduction in School Threat Case

(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake teen accused of threatening a school and students will remain held on a 3-million-dollar bond. Michael Drees was seeking a reduction of that bond this week, after his arrest last week. Drees is accused of sending violent threats to at least two people, where he allegedly detailed plans to shoot up a school, dismember people, and sexually assault a possible victim’s mother. The 18-year-old, who is said to attend a behavioral school in Arlington Heights, is facing two felony counts of making threats to a school. He’s due back in court on November 29th.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGNtv.com

Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K

ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
ELMHURST, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man meets women on dating apps, victimizes them, Racine police say

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need your help to locate a man they say meets women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss. The Racine Police Department identified this man in a news release as 52-year-old Timothy Olson. He is described as being about 6'3" tall and weighing around 250 pounds.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy