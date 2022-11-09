ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Veronica Escobar among Democrats who win 3 congressional seats on US-Mexico border

By Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 7 days ago
Democrats clinched three of five Texas congressional districts along the U.S.-Mexico border on Election Day, beating back Texas Republicans' promises of a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm general election.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, cemented a key Borderland win over Republican challenger Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the race for District 16. She thanked volunteers and voters for delivering her to a third term in Congress.

"I remain deeply committed to fighting to preserve our hard-fought freedoms, which are under attack, supporting our veterans, working on gun violence prevention legislation and immigration reform in order to alleviate the pressures at our southern border, and more,” Escobar said in a statement on Election Day. “I love El Paso and will continue to work hard for our community’s fair share and a path to prosperity for our hard-working families.”

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales won the sprawling rural District 23 over Democrat John Lira and independent Frank López Jr. Gonzales received 116,044 votes, or 55.9%, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office. The district includes part of El Paso and counties along more than 800 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

But races in three districts in South Texas ‒ in an area long held by Democrats ‒ were considered very competitive. The region has often preferred pragmatism over politics on matters of border security and immigration. This year, top issues in those districts include inflation and the economy, immigration and gun control in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

Democrat Henry Cuellar retained his seat in District 28. He took 93,393 votes, or 56.6% of ballots cast, at last count, according to the secretary of state. Republican Cassy Garcia held 71,564 votes, or 43.4%.

Democrat Vicente Gonzalez prevailed in District 34 with 70,759 votes at last count, or 52.7% of the vote. Republican challenger Mayra Flores received 59,404 votes, or 44.3%.

Republican Monica De la Cruz won in the newly drawn District 15 in the Rio Grande Valley with 80,869 votes, or 53.4% of the vote. Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo received 67,913 votes, or 44.8%.

"The majority of Latinos in those districts rejected the extremism that has taken over the Republican Party and chose Democratic candidates who are more focused on governance than on stoking fear," Escobar said in an email to the El Paso Times. "Yes, the economy is difficult right now and it's especially painful for economically disadvantaged communities, but I believe constituents saw that the congressional Democrats are actually working to make their lives better and lower costs while Republicans only sit back and complain."

The expected "red wave" in South Texas didn't happen, said Jeronimo Cortina, associate professor of political science at the University of Houston.

"You have had two years of an insane amount of money that Republicans put into gaining South Texas," he said. "(Gov. Greg) Abbott started his campaign in McAllen and gave his victory speech in McAllen. The only thing the Republicans won was a new district,” District 15, which includes McAllen and was gerrymandered to lean Republican.

"What’s interesting is El Paso, Presidio, Maverick, Starr, Webb, Hidalgo, Cameron — there Beto O’Rourke won," Cortina said, noting that voters in those Borderland counties favored O'Rourke over Abbott by 10 to 20 points. "It’s showing that having the right candidate and going to the right places can give you the votes."

Escobar, who was first elected in 2018 and became the first of two Latinas from Texas to serve in Congress, received 94,266 votes, or 63% of the vote, at last count, according to the El Paso County Elections Department. Armendariz-Jackson received 54,697 votes, or 37%.

In "unofficial" results, the Elections Department reported 165,234 voters cast ballots in the midterm election in El Paso County, representing 32.6% of 506,696 total registered voters.

Lauren Villagran can be reached at lvillagran@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @laurenvillagran.

Comments / 5

quad
6d ago

Yea, because blue cities and states are the bastions of freedom, cleanliness and law abiding good citizens! Everyone gets what they voted for.

Reply
5
pete 1
6d ago

Wow i can believe how people voted for veronica illegals escobar

Reply
13
