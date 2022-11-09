Read full article on original website
Related
What motivated voters on Election Day?
Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press. Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away...
Where does student debt relief stand after being blocked by a Texas judge?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that...
Democrats keep slight leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call Friday with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters...
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona and Pennsylvania
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
Becca Balint becomes Vermont’s 1st woman elected to Congress
Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. LIVE RESULTS: 2022 midterm election results and interactive maps. Balint, the president of the Vermont state Senate and a...
U.S. judge in Texas blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Josh Shapiro wins governor’s race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
Voters uphold abortion rights in Michigan, California, Vermont ballot measures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state’s constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. The Kentucky result bucked...
Voters in 4 states reject slavery, involuntary servitude as punishment for crime
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
WATCH: Arizona officials give an update on ballot counting for 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. Watch...
Effort to further restrict abortion in South Carolina fails
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn’t return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A...
Judge orders Newt Gingrich to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich must comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence that state’s 2020 election results, a Virginia judge ruled Wednesday. Gingrich,...
Colorado voters approve initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system...
Wes Moore wins governor’s race in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the...
Democrat John Fetterman wins Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years.
Democrats maintain narrow lead in key Arizona races but still an early call
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two...
J.D. Vance wins Senate race in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. WATCH LIVE: 2022...
DC voters approve proposal to change pay structure for tipped workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington’s bars and restaurants was approved Tuesday, four years after an identical measure was overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 eliminates the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners...
Michael Bennet wins Senate race in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting Republican businessman and first-time challenger Joe O’Dea. LIVE RESULTS: 2022 midterm election results and interactive maps. Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important...
WATCH: Arizona officials say every ballot will be counted after printing malfunction
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0