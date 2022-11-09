ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What motivated voters on Election Day?

Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press. Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
U.S. judge in Texas blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
Josh Shapiro wins governor’s race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wes Moore wins governor’s race in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the...
MARYLAND STATE
Democrat John Fetterman wins Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
J.D. Vance wins Senate race in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. WATCH LIVE: 2022...
OHIO STATE
Michael Bennet wins Senate race in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting Republican businessman and first-time challenger Joe O’Dea. LIVE RESULTS: 2022 midterm election results and interactive maps. Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important...
COLORADO STATE
