Chamber leader Tiffany Esposito wins Florida House District 77 race in Lee County

Republican Tiffany Esposito has won the Florida House District 77 race.

She received 31,764 of the votes cast, or 67.37%, as of early Wednesday.

The race for the newly redrawn district pitted her against Democrat Eric Engelhart. Both ran as political novices.

Esposito did not respond to texts, emails or phone calls seeking comment about her victory.

She's the president and CEO of the regional chamber of commerce SWFL Inc. and lives in San Carlos Park.

The district she'll serve was redrawn this year as part of Florida’s once-a-decade redistricting process. It now contains Lehigh Acres, Three Oaks, San Carlos Park, Alva, Buckingham and other parts of unincorporated Lee County (including Southwest Florida International Airport).

Esposito won the Republican primary nomination in August with 71% of the vote. Engelhart ran unopposed in his party.

She spent more than $229,000 on her campaign, according to the state's Division of Elections.

Engelhart raised and spent far less, essentially funding his own campaign.

In a phone interview Wednesday, he said he took in $963, with no financial support to speak of from his party.

"We fought a good battle. And I think we did alright," said Engelhart, a chauffeur who lives in Lehigh Acres.

While he gave it a good go, he said he'll hang up his hat as a political activist — and won't run for office again, noting that it's hard work.

"It's a good idea for somebody to try," he said. "But you've got to remember, this is total red here. They didn't look at the candidates."

He's proud to have received the votes he did — more than 15,000.

"That's an accomplishment," Engelhart said. "That's an accomplishment beyond belief."

He said he'll resign as president of the Democratic Women's Club of East District Lehigh, turning his focus back to his day job.

"I'm not going to do anything anymore. Nothing. It's not because I'm unhappy, it's just because I don't have the time," Engelhart said.

His job as a driver for Washington, D.C.-based Carey International, he said, keeps him plenty busy.

"I have a good job. I have a good life. I'm semi-retired," Engelhart said.

Esposito campaigned as a "proud conservative," vowing to continue the fight to keep Florida "free of mandates and restrictions" and the push for fewer regulations, lower taxes.

She promised to protect a strong free market system.

In an interview with the News-Press before the election, she said her top priorities include the housing crisis in Southwest Florida "for sure," especially in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

"What I think is imperative is infrastructure, bringing infrastructure specifically to east Lee County and Lehigh Acres — road repairs, road connectivity and utilities," she said.

She's also concerned about "attraction and retention," seeing it as a huge issue, closely connected to the housing crisis.

"We had an attraction issue before, and I think we have a significant retention issue now, post-hurricane, because of the extreme lack of supply. We had a supply issue before, but now it’s just been exacerbated," Esposito said.

Going forward, she said, it would be important to continue hardening "our built structures so that we can withstand the storms that we know are going to continue to come."

There's no shortage of bigger statewide issues to tackle, from abortion rights to gun rights.

When it comes to abortion, she described herself as "absolutely pro-life" in the interview.

"I do not support abortions. I do support exceptions for rape or incest and in the case of the mother’s life being threatened," Esposito said.

She's for legislation to ban abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

She is not for repealing a controversial law that prohibits school districts from encouraging discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3, or in a way that seems age or developmentally inappropriate.

Esposito, 35, supports what's known as a "constitutional carry" bill that would allow residents to carry concealed guns without needing licenses.

She favored Gov. DeSantis's recent decision to fly nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard because "Biden’s open border policy is destroying our country."

"The $1.3 million that we paid — that taxpayers paid — would have been exorbitantly more if we were to have to take care of those who illegally crossed the border within our own state," she said.

Esposito was born and raised in Southwest Florida and she grew up in the district.

"I have lived in every aspect of this district," she said. "I went to school in this district. And I have spent my career working to protect and promote our community."

She's pledged to take that same energy to Tallahassee, to "protect the entire free state of Florida."

State representatives make $29,697 a year, serving two-year terms.

Representatives' terms begin immediately upon their election. A swearing-in ceremony is planned in two weeks.

