Myrtle Beach, SC

WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that voters have put their trust in me again," Davis said Tuesday night in a news release. "My top priority is fighting for eastern North Carolina and rural America, ensuring we are not forgotten and finally...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
106.3 WORD

2022 Midterm Election Results

Several interesting races across headlined Tuesday's Midterm Elections. Governor Henry McMaster won his bid for re-election over challengers Joe Cunningham and Bruce Reeves. The win makes McMaster the longest serving Governor in South Carolina's history. In the Secretary Of State race- Mark Hammond garnered over half the vote defeating Rosemounda...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
WSPA 7News

Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the liberal mountain city...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Michigan Advance

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina's US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley to win North Carolina’s open seat in the U.S. Senate, according to an NBC News projection, giving Republicans a huge victory in the 2022 midterm elections. Budd’s victory was crucial for Republicans, who hoped to at least maintain...
GEORGIA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Republican Derrick Van Orden defeats Brad Pfaff in Wisconsin's 3rd District, flipping seat

After a race that was closer than many expected, Republicans have flipped Wisconsin’s battleground 3rd Congressional District from blue to red. Republican retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff Wednesday morning, putting the rural western seat held by retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind since 1997 into Republican control.
WISCONSIN STATE

