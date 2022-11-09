ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

South Plainfield voters establish open space and recreation fund

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago

South Plainfield voters have overwhelmingly approved a measure to establish an open space and recreation fund.

The question on Tuesday’s ballot was passed by a vote of 3,645 (64%) in favor to 2,075 against, according to unofficial results.

The official results will be certified by the Middlesex County Board of Canvassers on or before Nov. 21, according to the county's website .

The fund will be created through an annual levy of 2 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the purposes of improving recreational facilities, protecting water quality in rivers and streams, historic preservation, conservation of natural areas and developing, maintaining and acquiring lands for recreation and conservation.

The proposed tax impact will be $22 per year, or $1.83 per month, based on an average assessed home at $123,226, according to the borough.

The funds can only be used for the purposes of development, maintenance and acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, as well as historic preservation in the borough.

There will be full public disclosure of all spending, and every year there would be a public audit of expenditures.

The fund will enable the borough to leverage matching grants from Middlesex County and the state.

