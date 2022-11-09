ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County School Board: 1 current member unseated and another race won by six votes

By Mary Dimitrov
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36P1Db_0j3oof6x00

With 100% of the vote reporting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, an incumbent Beaufort County School Board member had been defeated, and another race was decided by just six votes.

In District 2, Chloe Gordon won against Terry Thomas with 2,162 votes to 2,156 votes. At 12:45 a.m. last night, the South Carolina Election Commission reported that Terry Thomas won against Chloe Gordon 2,142 votes to 2,140 votes.

District 2 hasn’t had representation since Chairman David Striebinger died less than a month ago.

“I should have been a slam dunk,” Thomas said Tuesday night. “Two votes, holy crow!”

Gordon declined to comment on the outcome Tuesday night.

For District 10, Elizabeth Hey won against incumbent Mel Campbell and Peter Kristian. Hey received 38.20% of vote, Campbell received 26.41% and Kristian received 34.94%.

No results were in for the District 5 race between write-in candidates Cynthia Hayes and Gwenyth Saunders. Redistricting led to District 5 representative Richard Geier to run unopposed for District 4. No one filed to run for Geier’s current seat in District 5, resulting in a race between the two write-in candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QckOC_0j3oof6x00
Peter Kristian

More than half of the 11 seats on the Beaufort County school board were open in Tuesday night’s election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbqIL_0j3oof6x00
Elizabeth Hey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7P18_0j3oof6x00
Melvin Campbell

Carlton Dallas in District 8 is the only newcomer running unopposed.

Incumbent William Smith is running unopposed in District 3 and incumbent Rachel Wisnefski is running unopposed in District 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1wG3_0j3oof6x00
Gwenyth Saunders

Seats not up for reelection are Earl Campbell in District 1; Angela Middleton, District 7; Christiana Gwozdz, District 9, and Ingrid Boatright, District 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Rhjp_0j3oof6x00
Cynthia Hayes

The ballot was significantly more crowded than the board’s 2020 elections , when six candidates ran for four open seats, two of which were uncontested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz6eP_0j3oof6x00
Terry Thomas is running for Beaufort County Board of Education District 2. Terry Thomas

New members will be sworn in at the board’s first January meeting. At that time, the board will also elect new officers to replace chairwoman Gwozdz, vice chairwoman Cathy Robine and secretary Angela Middleton. Gwozdz was elected as chair in a special meeting after Striebinger died unexpectedly.

The new school board in January will have a variety of issues to tackle, including the book review process, pandemic learning loss and school security.

Election results are unofficial and set to be certified this week.

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

Jasper School board race decided after error disqualifies leading vote-getter

A error that was discovered after early voting was under way in Jasper County for the Nov. 8 General Election caused a District Two school board candidate to be declared ineligible, according to election officials. The error led to the re-election of an incumbent school board member, after unofficial election...
blufftontoday.com

Midterm elections: Beaufort County Republicans re-elected

In the Nov. 8 election, 51% of voters from Beaufort County turned out to vote, meaning 72,123 county residents voted out of the 138,812 that are registered, the South Carolina Election Commission saide. In Beaufort County, incumbent Republican PJ Tanner secured his place as sheriff with 52,948 votes; he has...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Midterm elections: Newcomers, incumbents win seats in Jasper County

Jasper County will have several new faces and some returning to elected offices following the Nov. 8 General Election. Unofficial results show several Republican candidates defeated their Democratic opponents. Analysts said the change has impacted the party landscape in not only Jasper County, but also in other areas around the country.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mayor race heads to runoff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Election Day may be over but the Hilton Head mayoral race is still undecided. Neither JoAnn Orischak nor Alan Perry got the 50% of the vote needed to win, so there will be a runoff. Orishack and Perry both live on Hilton Head Island, both care about the Island […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Georgia city to strip slavery advocate's name from plaza

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city voted Thursday to strip the name of a former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago. Plotted in 1851, Calhoun Square was named for John...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
5K+
Followers
174
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy