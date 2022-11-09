Black Dog Animal Rescue hosts low-cost vaccine clinic

CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its fourth Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Dec. 3. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs and FVRCP for cats. The DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines are free thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The rabies and bordetella vaccines and microchips are available for $20 each.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, call BDAR at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least six weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough and FVRCP vaccines, and three months old for rabies.

Microchipping your pet will help you reunite with them if they ever become lost. There are no registration fees to microchip your pet through BDAR. Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations will protect them from disease. Additionally, the rabies vaccine is required by law.

“These clinics are an important part of our mission to care for our community and their pets. So far we’ve already helped 250 pets get vaccinated or microchipped and we’re not stopping there,” said Emilee Intlekofer, executive director at Black Dog Animal Rescue. “If we can help keep pets in their home by providing low-cost services, that’s a win for us.”

To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID, and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments, with limited walk-up spaces available.

For more information about this event, visit BDAR.org/clinic or call 307-514-4024.