ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Black Dog Animal Rescue hosts low-cost vaccine clinic

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taByY_0j3ooYsk00

CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue will host its fourth Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Dec. 3. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne, 2407 E. Ninth St.

Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats and dogs at prices ranging from free to $20. Available vaccines include rabies for both cats and dogs, DA2PP and bordetella for dogs and FVRCP for cats. The DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines are free thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The rabies and bordetella vaccines and microchips are available for $20 each.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. To make an appointment, call BDAR at 307-514-4024. Pets must be at least six weeks of age to receive parvo/distemper, kennel cough and FVRCP vaccines, and three months old for rabies.

Microchipping your pet will help you reunite with them if they ever become lost. There are no registration fees to microchip your pet through BDAR. Keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations will protect them from disease. Additionally, the rabies vaccine is required by law.

“These clinics are an important part of our mission to care for our community and their pets. So far we’ve already helped 250 pets get vaccinated or microchipped and we’re not stopping there,” said Emilee Intlekofer, executive director at Black Dog Animal Rescue. “If we can help keep pets in their home by providing low-cost services, that’s a win for us.”

To participate in this event, pet owners must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID, and have their pet(s) on a leash or in a crate. Microchips and vaccines will be available through appointments, with limited walk-up spaces available.

For more information about this event, visit BDAR.org/clinic or call 307-514-4024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue finds burn victim after fire Monday morning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A burn victim was found by Cheyenne Fire Rescue after it responded to a fire on Monday, Nov. 8. At 5:19 a.m., the CFR squadron was dispatched to the 1000 block of West 20th Street. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters located one burn victim in the front yard of a one-story residential home, as fire seared from the front door and onto the front porch.
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Burglary at Los Conejos Food Truck

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Los Conejos Food Truck located in the 700 block of West Lincolnway. During the evening of October 19, the food truck was broken into, and over $4,000 worth of property was stolen. If you have information leading...
northfortynews

Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800. Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Barber Opens Home, Heart To Thousands Of Military On Thanksgiving

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pass the dinner rolls. How about some cranberry sauce, too?. Routine phrases that roll of the tongue smoothly at Thanksgiving. For some, they also hold a deeper feeling that’s not about the food all. The message simply says, “We care.”...
CHEYENNE, WY
cheyennecity.org

Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Veterans Day

CHEYENNE – In observance of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, the City of Cheyenne’s trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule will be modified with minor changes. Trash, recycling, and compost pick-up will remain as scheduled for Friday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne City Sanitation Adjusts Schedule For Veterans Day

There will be some changes in trash pickup and other sanitation services in Cheyenne in observance of Veterans Day this weekend. While Veterans Day actually falls on Friday, November 11, trash, recycling, and compost pickup on Friday will actually remain as scheduled. City residents are being asked to have trash,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
CHEYENNE, WY
Panhandle Post

Authorities find man dead east of Chadron

On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Albany County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam that is currently active in the area. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there have been reports that state callers have contacted community members, saying they are from the police or sheriff’s department. The imposters will often:
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff

Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have sunny day before snow returns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a mostly sunny day before the snow returns on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Today, Nov. 8, will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. Winds will be west-southwest at 5–15 mph before shifting to the south. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 30 and west-southwest winds at 5 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy