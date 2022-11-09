Read full article on original website
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. It includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
Coastal flooding expected as Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall Thursday
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): A Tornado Watch is in effect for multiple South Carolina counties until 1 a.m. on Friday. Isolated tornadoes will be possible. Nicole has weakened back to a Tropical Storm after making landfall early Thursday morning as a CAT 1 hurricane in Florida.
'Scared, disappointed, defeated': SC teachers voice concerns after Supt. of Education win
COLUMBIA, SC — Just a day after Republican candidate Ellen Weaver won the State Superintendent of Education race, educators and parents are voicing their concerns over the future of education statewide fearing a crisis in the classroom. Scared, worried, disappointed, unsure of the future, defeated. These are just some...
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
Tracking Nicole: Erosion major concern as waves breach dunes on Edisto Beach
EDISTO BEACH, S.C . (WCIV) — Edisto Beach is experiencing major coastal flooding and significant erosion Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole travels through the Southeast. Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore said it feels like the effects of Nicole are greater than Hurricane Ian, which hit the Lowcountry in September.
Emergency road closures list in Lowcountry: Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (11:15pm):. Barre Street, from Beaufain Street to Montagu Street. Road closures in the Lowcountry will be updated as new information is released. The majority of road closures are located in downtown Charleston and North Charleston. North Charleston Police said several intersections have flashing lights...
SCDNR cautions drivers to watch out for deer on roads
The days are getting darker faster, limiting vision on the road, and South Carolina drivers need to be cautious of possible nearby deer. October through November is the breeding season for the white-tailed deer. According to studies, deer naturally roam more often during this season. SCDPS reported roughly 6,000 deer...
