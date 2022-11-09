ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Tracking Nicole: Erosion major concern as waves breach dunes on Edisto Beach

EDISTO BEACH, S.C . (WCIV) — Edisto Beach is experiencing major coastal flooding and significant erosion Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole travels through the Southeast. Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore said it feels like the effects of Nicole are greater than Hurricane Ian, which hit the Lowcountry in September.
Emergency road closures list in Lowcountry: Nicole

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (11:15pm):. Barre Street, from Beaufain Street to Montagu Street. Road closures in the Lowcountry will be updated as new information is released. The majority of road closures are located in downtown Charleston and North Charleston. North Charleston Police said several intersections have flashing lights...
CHARLESTON, SC
SCDNR cautions drivers to watch out for deer on roads

The days are getting darker faster, limiting vision on the road, and South Carolina drivers need to be cautious of possible nearby deer. October through November is the breeding season for the white-tailed deer. According to studies, deer naturally roam more often during this season. SCDPS reported roughly 6,000 deer...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

