Related
wdhn.com
Henry Grimsley wins Henry County Comm. District 4
The General Election for the Henry County Commission District 4 has been called. Henry Grimsley has won the race. Grimsley took the race by 54%. His opponent ended the race with 46%.
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Elba city employee re-arrested after original charges were dropped, DA
ELBA, Ala(WDHN)— New developments have formed in the case of an Elba City employee who was fired after being accused of computer tampering over three months ago. Amy Leigh Sewell, 47, has been re-arrested and once again charged with computer tampering by the Coffee County District Attorney. She posted a $3,500 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wdhn.com
Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
wdhn.com
Former Elba elementary principal sentenced to 10 years in a state penitentiary
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After the judge heard testimony in a Geneva courtroom about spousal abuse followed by drinking. A former Elba Elementary School principal learned her sentence. In June 2021, Debra Strickland of Samson caused a traffic crash on State Highway 87 when she crossed the center...
wtvy.com
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the first case of its kind in years, a Henry County jury awarded traffic accident victim Jo Ann Culp $400,000 on Wednesday for critical injuries she suffered in a violent collision. “This is an incredible display of empathy by those who listened to days of...
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
wdhn.com
Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva...
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
wdhn.com
Investigation into Alabama inmate death
CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigates Possible Murder/Suicide on Hwy 179 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on November 8, 2022, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Hwy 179 in reference to a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. It was apparent that the male’s wound was self-inflicted. Both the...
wdhn.com
The new representative for District 85 is ready to get to work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —There will be a new face representing Alabama House District 85 after the upset of democrat Dexter Grimsley. Rick Rehm comes with years of army experience, as well as years of working with the republican party executive committee at both the local and state level. District...
wdhn.com
McCraney awaits the judge’s decision on bond
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting bail, after being behind bars now for 3 years. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999. He was arrested and charged with their murders in 2019, he...
wdhn.com
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 7-10, 2022
Ricky Ricks, 58, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trey Ferguson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Dyvig, 36, Chipley, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked- fourth offense: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rachel Routt, 22, Cottondale,...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
wtvy.com
Attorneys wonder if drug user got sweet deal to testify against her prosecutor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorneys who represent Mark Johnson, an embattled former Houston County prosecutor, have drawn lines in the judicial sand, apparently prepared to fight his criminal charges until the end. “Let’s just lay the cards on the table,” Dustin Fowler said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. He...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
