Henry Grimsley wins Henry County Comm. District 4

The General Election for the Henry County Commission District 4 has been called. Henry Grimsley has won the race. Grimsley took the race by 54%. His opponent ended the race with 46%.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Elba city employee re-arrested after original charges were dropped, DA

ELBA, Ala(WDHN)— New developments have formed in the case of an Elba City employee who was fired after being accused of computer tampering over three months ago. Amy Leigh Sewell, 47, has been re-arrested and once again charged with computer tampering by the Coffee County District Attorney. She posted a $3,500 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva...
Election day results in Coffee County

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
Investigation into Alabama inmate death

CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
The new representative for District 85 is ready to get to work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —There will be a new face representing Alabama House District 85 after the upset of democrat Dexter Grimsley. Rick Rehm comes with years of army experience, as well as years of working with the republican party executive committee at both the local and state level. District...
McCraney awaits the judge’s decision on bond

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting bail, after being behind bars now for 3 years. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999. He was arrested and charged with their murders in 2019, he...
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
JAIL Report for November 7-10, 2022

Ricky Ricks, 58, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trey Ferguson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Dyvig, 36, Chipley, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked- fourth offense: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rachel Routt, 22, Cottondale,...
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
