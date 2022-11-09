ELBA, Ala(WDHN)— New developments have formed in the case of an Elba City employee who was fired after being accused of computer tampering over three months ago. Amy Leigh Sewell, 47, has been re-arrested and once again charged with computer tampering by the Coffee County District Attorney. She posted a $3,500 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.

ELBA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO