WFMJ.com
New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles
A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
WYTV.com
Video: Suspect runs into Warren daycare during police chase
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released police body camera video shows a Warren man running from officers into a child care center. Warren Police chased 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell into the Precious Times Child Care Center. In the video, you can see police chasing Mitchell when he opens a door...
WYTV.com
Man accused of driving stolen car in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A man was taken into custody Sunday after police said he was driving a stolen car. Officers initiated a traffic stop with Parris Daniels, 22, of Youngstown after they realized that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police saw the car headed eastbound on Warren...
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
myfox28columbus.com
Assault suspect runs into Ohio daycare after leading officers on pursuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dramatic body-cam video shows the moments officers chased down a felonious assault unit and ran into a Warren, Ohio daycare after leading officers on a pursuit. The Warren Police Department said on Nov. 2, officers noticed a man who was wanted for felonious assault and...
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
WYTV.com
Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges. Leonard Sykes, 49, is facing three counts of rape. He is also charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sykes was arrested by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies for crimes that happened in August, according to...
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar on Market Street
Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store on Market Street near Boardman. Officers from both Boardman and Youngstown Police Departments were on scene. Boardman Police officers on scene tell 21 News that two suspects with ski masks and a pistol entered the store just before 9:00 p.m. demanding money from the cash register.
Semi jackknifes on I-80 in Austintown
A semi accident on Interstate 80 in Austintown is slowing traffic in the area of the crash.
WYTV.com
Neighbor feud continues in Bristolville
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don’t get along. The person who appears, at this time, to be on the losing end of the feud is 58-year-old Robert Greskovich. He’s been arrested twice now. The first time was in October when he was accused of firing a gun at his neighbor on Miller South Road and just last week when he was arrested for being in violation of his bond.
Boardman Police looking to identify driver, witnesses in pedestrian accident
According to Worth, there was an accident involving an elderly pedestrian who was walking northbound across Indianola Road near Southern Boulevard in Boardman on October 25. Police said that the accident happened around 11:20 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pleads guilty to distributing cocaine
A former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pled guilty on Thursday to distributing cocaine. Former employee, 41-year-old Lisa Crusan pled guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15 2023. According to court documents, Crusan sold cocaine three separate times between the...
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
Grove City mom accused of DUI and leaving child home alone
A Grove City woman is scheduled to answer charges in court next month after police say they found her under the influence after leaving her seven-year-old daughter home alone. Police say they arrested 30-year-old Karlee Kovalchik at her Chestnut Street home on November 2. Responding to a request from Mercer...
WYTV.com
Ohio man dies in ATV crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Officials say the crash happened on County Road...
WFMJ.com
SUV catapults deer into lap of motorcyclist on Route 11
There are many traffic accidents involving deer crossing roads this time of year. But a car deer crash on Thursday in Canfield was a bit unusual. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a deer crossed into the path of an SUV traveling south along Route 11 Thursday morning. Troopers...
WYTV.com
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning. Dennis and Erica Williams were arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 each. The couple was arrested Wednesday after deputies say their daughter was dunked...
