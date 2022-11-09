ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles

A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Video: Suspect runs into Warren daycare during police chase

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released police body camera video shows a Warren man running from officers into a child care center. Warren Police chased 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell into the Precious Times Child Care Center. In the video, you can see police chasing Mitchell when he opens a door...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of driving stolen car in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A man was taken into custody Sunday after police said he was driving a stolen car. Officers initiated a traffic stop with Parris Daniels, 22, of Youngstown after they realized that the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police saw the car headed eastbound on Warren...
NILES, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Assault suspect runs into Ohio daycare after leading officers on pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dramatic body-cam video shows the moments officers chased down a felonious assault unit and ran into a Warren, Ohio daycare after leading officers on a pursuit. The Warren Police Department said on Nov. 2, officers noticed a man who was wanted for felonious assault and...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges. Leonard Sykes, 49, is facing three counts of rape. He is also charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sykes was arrested by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies for crimes that happened in August, according to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar on Market Street

Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store on Market Street near Boardman. Officers from both Boardman and Youngstown Police Departments were on scene. Boardman Police officers on scene tell 21 News that two suspects with ski masks and a pistol entered the store just before 9:00 p.m. demanding money from the cash register.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Neighbor feud continues in Bristolville

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don’t get along. The person who appears, at this time, to be on the losing end of the feud is 58-year-old Robert Greskovich. He’s been arrested twice now. The first time was in October when he was accused of firing a gun at his neighbor on Miller South Road and just last week when he was arrested for being in violation of his bond.
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City mom accused of DUI and leaving child home alone

A Grove City woman is scheduled to answer charges in court next month after police say they found her under the influence after leaving her seven-year-old daughter home alone. Police say they arrested 30-year-old Karlee Kovalchik at her Chestnut Street home on November 2. Responding to a request from Mercer...
GROVE CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Ohio man dies in ATV crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Officials say the crash happened on County Road...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV catapults deer into lap of motorcyclist on Route 11

There are many traffic accidents involving deer crossing roads this time of year. But a car deer crash on Thursday in Canfield was a bit unusual. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a deer crossed into the path of an SUV traveling south along Route 11 Thursday morning. Troopers...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Couple arraigned on child endangering charge

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning. Dennis and Erica Williams were arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 each. The couple was arrested Wednesday after deputies say their daughter was dunked...
