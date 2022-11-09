BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don’t get along. The person who appears, at this time, to be on the losing end of the feud is 58-year-old Robert Greskovich. He’s been arrested twice now. The first time was in October when he was accused of firing a gun at his neighbor on Miller South Road and just last week when he was arrested for being in violation of his bond.

