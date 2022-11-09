Read full article on original website
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Two taken to hospital after I-80 crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Hubbard that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Troopers responded to Interstate 80 near mile marker 233 in Hubbard around 8:30 a.m. OSHP said two people were taken to the Sharon Regional Medical...
Crash snarls eastbound I-80 traffic in Hubbard
Two people are hospitalized after an accident that snarled traffic along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. Dispatchers were told that a semi-tractor trailer sideswiped a car along the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before the Hubbard exit. Two people were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center for treatment. The...
Hermitage man charged with breaking into multiple cars in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hermitage man is now facing charges following an investigation of vandalism to multiple cars at a Boardman business in September. Officers were called on September 27 to Deering Compressor on E. Midlothian Boulevard, where several vehicles had been broken into and damaged in the lot.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
No One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident in Perry Township, Lawrence County
(Perry Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident at 7:02 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, along Wilson Ave. in Perry Twp., Lawrence County,. Troopers reported via release that upon arriving and investigating that...
Walton Hills officer let drunk driver go minutes before crash that killed man and mother-of-5
Nicholas Monachino, who killed two people in an April 2022 drunk driving crash, was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County, Ohio. But the tragedy could have been avoided, a judge said.
Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Portage County was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Monachino previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash. Investigators and...
Child suffers minor injuries from Akron house fire
The Akron Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one child to the hospital with minor injuries.
One adult, three children displaced after fully involved house fire in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a fully involved house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday morning. According to the City of Akron Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Akron Fire crews responded to a house fire on S. Firestone Blvd at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday. The fully-involved house fire was was under control at 08:25 a.m.
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash
A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.
Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month. Tyson Sullivan has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say Sullivan is connected to the shootout at a Sheetz gas station in Columbus that claimed the life of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Girard.
2 years in prison for drunken driver who caused serious accident in Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who drove drunk and caused a serious car crash earlier this year pleaded guilty in Medina County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. David Landrum pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. “Not a day has passed by since that day in February...
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th. Kenyana Pennock turned herself in to police Monday. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Pennock is charged with...
