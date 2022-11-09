ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Two taken to hospital after I-80 crash

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Hubbard that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Troopers responded to Interstate 80 near mile marker 233 in Hubbard around 8:30 a.m. OSHP said two people were taken to the Sharon Regional Medical...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash snarls eastbound I-80 traffic in Hubbard

Two people are hospitalized after an accident that snarled traffic along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. Dispatchers were told that a semi-tractor trailer sideswiped a car along the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before the Hubbard exit. Two people were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center for treatment. The...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Hermitage man charged with breaking into multiple cars in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hermitage man is now facing charges following an investigation of vandalism to multiple cars at a Boardman business in September. Officers were called on September 27 to Deering Compressor on E. Midlothian Boulevard, where several vehicles had been broken into and damaged in the lot.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

One adult, three children displaced after fully involved house fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a fully involved house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday morning. According to the City of Akron Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Akron Fire crews responded to a house fire on S. Firestone Blvd at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday. The fully-involved house fire was was under control at 08:25 a.m.
AKRON, OH
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WYTV.com

Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month. Tyson Sullivan has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say Sullivan is connected to the shootout at a Sheetz gas station in Columbus that claimed the life of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Girard.
COLUMBUS, OH
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
cleveland19.com

Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
YourErie

Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th. Kenyana Pennock turned herself in to police Monday. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Pennock is charged with...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy