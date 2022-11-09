Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
Voters of color propelled Democrats in 2022. They also shifted right.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats celebrated a better-than-expected performance in the midterm elections this week, blunting Republican efforts to gain ground in Congress and across the country. But their relief masked a continued problem: The party still has work to do to shore up its diverse voter base.
The fate of Biden's student-loan forgiveness rests in the federal courts after neither party looks likely to gain a significant majority in the midterms
Neither Democrats nor the GOP got a big majority win from the midterms, meaning courts will likely have the final say on student-debt relief.
A red wave of criticism crashes into Donald Trump after midterm losses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Republicans grapple with their lackluster performance in Tuesday's midterm elections, one man has begun to take on an unusual amount of criticism from his fellow partisans: Donald Trump. The former president, who boosted some inexperienced Senate candidates in...
Come on, Republicans. Our midterm losses are the final straw: Dump Trump now.
It turns out, voters – even those deeply worried about gas prices and grocery bills – couldn’t bring themselves to support candidates with flimsy qualifications or who bought into 2020 election lies. USA TODAY. In the wake of the midterm elections, during what should have been a...
Why these DACA recipients traded living in the U.S. for other countries
Three former DACA recipients explain why they chose to leave the U.S.
‘This industry will stop at nothing’: big soda’s fight to ban taxes on sugary drinks
The soda industry has long lobbied against soda taxes in the US but recent evidence shows these extra charges have a positive effect
