Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12
Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland
Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
Letters: It’s time to truly honor Joe Paterno; Penn State continues to be academic leader
It’s time for “Paterno Field” at Beaver Stadium, a Petersburg resident writes.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener
Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
nittanysportsnow.com
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit
No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1
The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 Three-Star Combo Guard Logan Imes Signs Letter of Intent to Penn State
Class of 2023 three-star guard Logan Imes out of Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana has signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Penn State. Imes committed to Penn State on March 29, choosing Penn State over schools such as Creighton, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Imes is...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Continues Long Range Barrage, Beats Loyola (MD), 90-65
Penn State continued their three-point barrage by hitting 16 three-point shots and had the lead from wire to wire as they defeated Loyola (MD) 90-65 Thursday Night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has made 34 three-pointers in the first two games and scored 90 points or more in each in the first two games. Penn State shot 58 percent from the field and 53 percent from the three-point line.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Loyola (MD)
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.
State College
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Loyola (MD)
Game 2 of Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Loyola (MD). Here are five things to know. Mikey Henn was one of three players Penn State landed from the transfer portal this past offseason, along with Cam Wynter and Andrew Funk. Unlike 5-foot-4 Michael J. Fox, who played the main character in the 1993 comedy Life with Mikey, Henn is tall. At 6-foot-8 and 244-pounds, the seventh—yes, seventh- year senior gives Penn State an inside presence on a team that isn’t known for its height.
nittanysportsnow.com
Micah Shrewsberry Breaks Down 2023 Penn State MBB Signees
Here’s what Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry had to say about every member of the 2023 recruiting class on signing day. It’s actually a pretty cool moment. I’ve been around it, I’ve seen it, and I’ve done it, but now to be on the side of watching your own kid do something like this is pretty impressive. You miss a lot as a coach, right? You’re gone a lot. You miss a lot of games; you miss a lot of opportunities to be in the gym, whatever it may be. So there’s a lot of people… he has a big village of people, because, one, we’ve moved around a bunch. There’s a lot of people that have really helped him become a good player when I’m not around all the time.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Total Package Offensively,’ PSU Men’s Basketball AHC Adam Fisher on New Signee Carey Booth
Penn State men’s basketball signed its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff spoke about the three-man group to media at the Bryce Jordan Center. As part of the press conference, the staff broke down each of Penn State’s three signees;...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to PSU Men’s Hockey Taking Down No. 1 (Again)
Penn State hockey beat the No. 1-ranked team in the county for the second time in less than a week, getting a 4-2 road win over Minnesota. Here’s how the people of Twitter reacted to it.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 3: It’s onto crabcakes and football
Welcome this week’s brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s win over Indiana and preview what’s to come against Maryland on Saturday.
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
beckersspine.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics
Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
