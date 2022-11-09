ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12

Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland

Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener

Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit

No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1

The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Continues Long Range Barrage, Beats Loyola (MD), 90-65

Penn State continued their three-point barrage by hitting 16 three-point shots and had the lead from wire to wire as they defeated Loyola (MD) 90-65 Thursday Night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has made 34 three-pointers in the first two games and scored 90 points or more in each in the first two games. Penn State shot 58 percent from the field and 53 percent from the three-point line.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Loyola (MD)

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Loyola (MD)

Game 2 of Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Loyola (MD). Here are five things to know. Mikey Henn was one of three players Penn State landed from the transfer portal this past offseason, along with Cam Wynter and Andrew Funk. Unlike 5-foot-4 Michael J. Fox, who played the main character in the 1993 comedy Life with Mikey, Henn is tall. At 6-foot-8 and 244-pounds, the seventh—yes, seventh- year senior gives Penn State an inside presence on a team that isn’t known for its height.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Micah Shrewsberry Breaks Down 2023 Penn State MBB Signees

Here’s what Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry had to say about every member of the 2023 recruiting class on signing day. It’s actually a pretty cool moment. I’ve been around it, I’ve seen it, and I’ve done it, but now to be on the side of watching your own kid do something like this is pretty impressive. You miss a lot as a coach, right? You’re gone a lot. You miss a lot of games; you miss a lot of opportunities to be in the gym, whatever it may be. So there’s a lot of people… he has a big village of people, because, one, we’ve moved around a bunch. There’s a lot of people that have really helped him become a good player when I’m not around all the time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics

Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
DUBOIS, PA

