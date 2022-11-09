Read full article on original website
Latasha Johnson
3d ago
Another 4 years of rampant crime, increase in homelessness, non affordable housing and mismanagement of agency funds.
For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate
On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WAMU
McDuffie talks about his At-Large D.C. Council win
Kenyan McDuffie had quite the journey to his Tuesday night victory in the At-Large D.C. Council race. Currently the Ward 5 councilmember, he suspended his campaign for D.C. attorney general over questions of eligibility, and then entered the At-Large race after the primary. But his win means that one incumbent has been ousted: Elissa Silverman. McDuffie joins us to talk about his win and the future council.
WJLA
Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race
Hundreds of supporters converged onto the third floor of The Park at 14th in Northwest Tuesday to celebrate Kenyan McDuffie’s victory over D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman for an at-large seat on the council. The post <strong>Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race</strong> appeared first on The Washington Informer.
GW Hatchet
Election Night 2022: D.C. election results
Thousands of voters in D.C. turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night, re-electing several candidates while also ushering in change for the District’s tipped minimum wage. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser won her third term, at-large Council member Anita Bonds’ won reelection and D.C. voters passed...
Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, fresh off her reelection this week, announced a new round of appointments to her administration as she transitions into a third term. The post Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington City Paper
Silverman Won Handily Four Years Ago. D.C.’s Left Flank is Wondering Where Things Went Wrong.
All the pieces seemed like they were finally falling into place for At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman. Once a lonely voice in the wilderness of D.C.’s left wing, she looked poised to emerge from the general election as a leader of a newly empowered progressive bloc on the Council next year.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats
WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
630 WMAL
Muriel Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Washington, DC, Mayor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser secured a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the...
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
georgetowner.com
Mayor Bowser: Please Veto the Non-Citizen Voting Bill
On Oct. 19, the Council of the District of Columbia voted 12-1 to allow all non-citizens residing in Washington, D.C., for more than 30 days to vote in elections. That would include illegal border crossers, who came in to D.C. this summer, as well as an estimated 50,000 diplomats and staffs of embassies, visiting workers, scholars, performers, business people and those with temporary protected but non-immigration status.
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
WTOP
2022 DC election: Bonds wins, 2nd at-large DC Council seat too close to call
It was a crowded race for the two at-large seats in the D.C. Council, with eight candidates elbowing for the top spots in a race fraught with an accusation about misspent public funds. Incumbent Anita Bonds has been projected as one of the winners with more than 32% of the...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County election results and takeaways
Among the things Havana, Beijing and Montgomery County have in common? You know the results of a general election before a single vote is cast, at least since 2002. Once again, there were no bombshells or surprises - and no debates or media coverage of the general election campaigns in Montgomery County. Democratic incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich won in a blowout over Republican challenger Reardon "Sully" Sullivan, 71.40% to 28.04%. Every Democrat running for County Council won, as well.
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
