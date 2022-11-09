Residents overwhelmingly approve Boiling Spring Lakes dam bond referendum

Residents in Boiling Spring Lakes overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum to repair the city’s dams and restore its namesake lakes.

Nearly 65 percent of residents who voted cast a ballot in favor of the referendum. Vote totals were 1,703 in favor of the $20 million bond referendum and 921 against.

In the weeks leading up to the election, the issue has divided the community. While many said they did not want to see their property taxes increase, others felt the lakes — and therefore the dam reconstruction project — were essential to the city.

Earlier in the year, the city was facing a taking on $20 million in debt to complete the $52 million project. The cost includes rebuilding four dams: Sanford, Upper Lake, Pine Lake, and North Lake dams, which will restore the city’s trademark lakes. It is also critical to rebuilding Alton Lennon Road — located on top of Sanford Dam — which connects North Shore and South Shore drives.

That was a significant amount of debt for a city with a $5 million annual budget. As a result, the Local Government Commission required the city to hold a bond referendum before it would issue the debt.

Just weeks prior to the election, the city received unexpected funding provided through a $14.9 million federal grant from the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. The grant, combined with the other funding the city had received, including $14 million from the state, $20 million from FEMA, and $3 million from Brunswick County, provided the funding for the project, but left none for contingencies.

With the ballots already printed, city officials still urged residents to vote in favor of the $20 million referendum in order to use $5 million as contingency funds should they be needed.

All election results are considered unofficial until the Brunswick County Board of Elections holds its vote canvass on Nov. 18.

