KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail
EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Emporia gazette.com
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Two hit, killed in Wichita; driver suspected of DUI
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the man and woman who were hit outside their SUV while changing a tire Thursday.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6.
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month.
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
Emporia gazette.com
BREAKING: 2022 Midterm Election results
Final results for Lyon County are now in. Mark Schreiber has defeated challenger Mic McGuire for the Kansas House Dist. 60 seat and Ken Duft will take a seat on the Lyon County Commission. Attorney General of Kansas. Democratic Party. Chris Mann: 5,028. Republican Party. Kris Kobach: 4,770. Congress. U.S....
rtands.com
Watco Helps Small Town Land a New Manufacturer
Short line operator Watco recently announced that it facilitated a plant location in Neodesha, Kan., which is in the southwest part of the state. The company, Sicut Enterprises Ltd., is a London-based manufacturer of railroad ties made of recycled plastic waste such as bottles and food packaging. Sicut found Neodesha...
