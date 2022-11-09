ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

KVOE

Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members

Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
EUREKA, KS
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County

Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
LYON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

BREAKING: 2022 Midterm Election results

Final results for Lyon County are now in. Mark Schreiber has defeated challenger Mic McGuire for the Kansas House Dist. 60 seat and Ken Duft will take a seat on the Lyon County Commission. Attorney General of Kansas. Democratic Party. Chris Mann: 5,028. Republican Party. Kris Kobach: 4,770. Congress. U.S....
LYON COUNTY, KS
rtands.com

Watco Helps Small Town Land a New Manufacturer

Short line operator Watco recently announced that it facilitated a plant location in Neodesha, Kan., which is in the southwest part of the state. The company, Sicut Enterprises Ltd., is a London-based manufacturer of railroad ties made of recycled plastic waste such as bottles and food packaging. Sicut found Neodesha...
NEODESHA, KS

