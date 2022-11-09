ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers pick up $10 million 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7kOr_0j3onKjb00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee.

The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman.

Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage.

But the two-time Gold Glove winner also had 17 errors to match his career high.

Wong spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who declined to exercise a $12.5 million option to keep him in 2021. The Brewers then signed him to a two-year, $18 million contract that included a $10 million team option for 2023.

The Brewers would have owed him a $2 million buyout if they hadn’t picked up his option.

In his first season in Milwaukee, Wong batted .272 with 14 homers, 50 RBIs and 12 steals in 116 games while helping the Brewers win the NL Central title. Wong had a .335 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage that year.

This represents the first major move the Brewers have made since Matt Arnold was promoted to president of baseball operations last month after David Stearns stepped down. Stearns remains with the organization in an advisory role.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

