Butler County, KS

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3H9u_0j3onDYW00

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6 .

The portion affected is the area bounded by SE 130th St. and SE 160th St., from Hunter Rd. to Ohio St.

The advisory comes as a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

What do I do when a boil water advisory is issued for my area?

Customers in this area should follow these precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or the KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For more information, you can visit the KDHE’s website by clicking here.

KSN News

KSN News

