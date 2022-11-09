Jared Polis beats Heidi Ganahl in Colorado's gubernatorial race | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Saturday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has...
coloradopolitics.com
Meet Monica Duran, Colorado House majority leader
Colorado's House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Monica Duran as the new majority leader of the state House of Representatives on Friday. Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, was first elected to the House in 2018 after working in the dental industry for more than three decades. She was reelected in 2020 and again on Tuesday, with her current term ending in 2024.
coloradopolitics.com
Julie McCluskie tapped to lead Colorado House
Democrats on Friday nominated Rep. Julie McCluskie to serve as the speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives during the state's 74th legislative session. The caucus made historic decisions Friday by selecting women for the top three leadership positions, a first in state history. The caucus also made history when...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's 2022 ballot returns only 16,000 short of 2018 turnout
Colorado's ballot returns for the 2022 election hit more than 2.5 million, nearly reaching voter turnout during the 2018 midterm election after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2,550,784 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. That is exactly 16,000 ballots short of the 2,566,784 ballots that were cast in Colorado in 2018.
coloradopolitics.com
LATEST: Lauren Boebert maintains lead over Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd CD as vote count continues
Editor's note: Scroll to the bottom for an interactive map of the unofficial results for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert clung to a slim lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch on Thursday as counties in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District continued to count ballots. As of...
coloradopolitics.com
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win
Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House Democrats postpone leadership elections as they await election results
The House Democratic caucus postponed its scheduled leadership elections Thursday after the race for Speaker of the House became dependent upon the votes of candidates who haven't officially won their races yet. The caucus convened with 46 members who are all currently winning their House races. However, House Speaker Alec...
coloradopolitics.com
Meet Julie McCluskie, the Colorado House Speaker
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was nominated Friday by the House Democratic caucus to assume the top position in the Colorado House of Representatives: House Speaker. The full House needs to confirm her nomination when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9. McCluskie, D-Dillon, was elected to the...
coloradopolitics.com
Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022
Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado voters decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'
Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms. Proposition 122 passed with 52.41% of the over 2.24 million votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Associated Press officially declared the measure's victory Friday afternoon.
coloradopolitics.com
Steve Fenberg to return as state Senate president
The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January. The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
coloradopolitics.com
Hundreds come to state Capitol to honor House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
There were maybe as many laughs as tears, as hundreds came to the state Capitol on Thursday for a memorial service honoring the life of the late Hugh McKean of Loveland — the House Minority Leader who died on Oct. 30 at age 55. McKean's remains lain in state...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | Following the money of the 2022 election
Colorado’s total election season expenditures reached $159.27 million as of Nov. 8 according to Secretary of State reports from candidates and various campaign committees. That amount covers candidates and ballot initiatives. It’s instructive to know who collected the money and who spent it. Coloradans should thank Wine in...
coloradopolitics.com
Meet Mike Lynch, Colorado House minority leader
The Colorado House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch to serve as minority leader of the state House of Representatives on Thursday. Lynch, R-Wellington, was first elected to the House in 2020 and won his bid for reelection on Tuesday. His second of potentially four two-year terms is set to expire in 2025. He currently serves on the Judiciary Committee, Statutory Revision Committee and Business Affairs and Labor Committee.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s ballot returns climb to over 2.4 million
More than 2.4 million ballots have been returned in Colorado, narrowing the gap between voter turnout during the 2022 and 2018 midterm elections after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, 2,444,585 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. This number is expected to increase...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis appoints Rep.-elect Don Wilson for House District 19
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday appointed Republican Rep.-elect Don Wilson of Monument to finish out the unexpired term of Republican Rep. Tim Geitner of Falcon. Geitner, who represented House District 19 for two terms, chose not to run for a third term, stating in February he wanted to spend more time with his sons, who are home-schooled. He served as Assistant Minority Leader in the 2021 and 2022 sessions, but resigned in October.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Set Colorado’s bar high for hallucinogens
It was only fitting that the campaign behind a statewide ballot issue recklessly legalizing hallucinogenic drugs would itself be illusory. Not only did its shadowy backers refuse to show up at public forums to defend their proposal’s obvious dangers, but their entire, multimillion-dollar bid, funded by the national legalization lobby, was deceptive to begin with.
Latest results: Colorado state Senate and House, balance of power
DENVER — Democrats appeared to be on track to keep control of both the Colorado state Senate the state House of Representatives, based on the latest unofficial returns on Wednesday morning. A handful of races were in play to determine party control the state Senate, while in the state...
coloradopolitics.com
Phil Weiser victorious in Colorado attorney general's race | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Voters on Tuesday gave Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser a second term as Colorado's top law enforcement official. The Associated Press called the race in Weiser's favor 20 minutes before midnight on election night. Weiser has an 12 percentage point lead over Republican challenger John Kellner in unofficial returns as of Wednesday morning.
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats increase hold over state House, unofficial results show | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democrats are set to take an unprecedented level of control over the Colorado House of Representatives after flipping five additional seats, unofficial election results show. The House's current 41-24 Democrat-Republican member split is expected to increase to 46-19 Democratic dominance. Preliminary election results show Democratic candidates leading in 46 districts and Republicans leading in 19, according to the Secretary of State’s Office as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments / 2