Cookeville – The board of directors of CityScape has named Cookeville native Lorie Krauss as its next Executive Director effective Nov. 21. Krauss comes to CityScape following a 25-year career in providing services for children in foster care. During that time, Krauss developed many strong relationships throughout the Upper Cumberland and Tennessee as a whole. Most recently, she served the FOCUS program at the Harmony Family Center for the past nine years.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO