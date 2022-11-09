Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
BASKETBALL: Matherne’s 19 points powers CMS past West Tullahoma
Coffee Middle Lady Raider basketball remains unbeaten after a 46-28 win over West Tullahoma Thursday night in Manchester. Eighth grade post Lilly Matherne had a field day in the paint for CMS, leading all scorers with 19 points. Jaydee Nogodula pitched in 11 and Adalyn Clark 9.
thunder1320.com
GAMEDAY INFO: Raiders host Blackman in second round of the playoffs Friday. Ticket info and everything else you need to know.
Coffee County Central’s Red Raiders host Blackman Friday, Nov. 11 in the second round of the TSSAA State Football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Coffee County (9-2 overall) is coming off a thrilling 28-21 overtime win over Stewarts Creek last week. That marked the program’s first ever TSSAA playoff win. The Blackman Blaze (9-2 overall) is coming off a 49-20 trouncing of Cookeville.
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
thunder1320.com
Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr
Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr. of Tullahoma and Sevierville, born July 29, 1930, passed away at home with family on November 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Tipps was a member of Alder Branch Baptist Church in Sevierville and former member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. Born in Mulberry, Tennessee, he attended school in Mulberry, Lynchburg and Flintville. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1952.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
1 Person Dead In Motor-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TN)
Officials from the Smith County Rescue Squad stated that they responded to news of a motor vehicle accident that happened just after 10:10 Tuesday night on I-40 West in Smith County. The officials were swiftly joined by crews from the New Middleton Fire, along with Smith EMS & Law Enforcement during their response.
wgnsradio.com
Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.
(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
ucbjournal.com
Krauss named CityScape Executive Director
Cookeville – The board of directors of CityScape has named Cookeville native Lorie Krauss as its next Executive Director effective Nov. 21. Krauss comes to CityScape following a 25-year career in providing services for children in foster care. During that time, Krauss developed many strong relationships throughout the Upper Cumberland and Tennessee as a whole. Most recently, she served the FOCUS program at the Harmony Family Center for the past nine years.
WTVC
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
thunder1320.com
Linda Trull
Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Wilson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Wilson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
ucbjournal.com
One Bank donates $225,000 to charities across the Upper Cumberland
Bank talks charity, history and what drives them to give back. Cookeville – For some, birthdays are a reminder of the passage of time and an opportunity to reflect, but for the past two years, One Bank of TN has spent its birthday not receiving gifts but giving them.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Signal Announces Move To Former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
Chattanooga's live music and event space, The Signal, announced it will move from its current location on Chestnut St. to the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center. The Signal will begin hosting events in the new location as early as April 2023. The Signal will renovate the new location into...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
