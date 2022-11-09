ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

thunder1320.com

BASKETBALL: Matherne’s 19 points powers CMS past West Tullahoma

Coffee Middle Lady Raider basketball remains unbeaten after a 46-28 win over West Tullahoma Thursday night in Manchester. Eighth grade post Lilly Matherne had a field day in the paint for CMS, leading all scorers with 19 points. Jaydee Nogodula pitched in 11 and Adalyn Clark 9.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

GAMEDAY INFO: Raiders host Blackman in second round of the playoffs Friday. Ticket info and everything else you need to know.

Coffee County Central’s Red Raiders host Blackman Friday, Nov. 11 in the second round of the TSSAA State Football playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Coffee County (9-2 overall) is coming off a thrilling 28-21 overtime win over Stewarts Creek last week. That marked the program’s first ever TSSAA playoff win. The Blackman Blaze (9-2 overall) is coming off a 49-20 trouncing of Cookeville.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr

Robert (Bob) Brown Tipps, Sr. of Tullahoma and Sevierville, born July 29, 1930, passed away at home with family on November 7, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Tipps was a member of Alder Branch Baptist Church in Sevierville and former member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma. Born in Mulberry, Tennessee, he attended school in Mulberry, Lynchburg and Flintville. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1952.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.

(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Krauss named CityScape Executive Director

Cookeville – The board of directors of CityScape has named Cookeville native Lorie Krauss as its next Executive Director effective Nov. 21. Krauss comes to CityScape following a 25-year career in providing services for children in foster care. During that time, Krauss developed many strong relationships throughout the Upper Cumberland and Tennessee as a whole. Most recently, she served the FOCUS program at the Harmony Family Center for the past nine years.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WTVC

Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Linda Trull

Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled. Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
TULLAHOMA, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

