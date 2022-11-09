Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting accusing crew of negligence, seeks to ‘clear his name’
Alec Baldwin filed a cross-complaint on Friday that puts the blame of Halyna Hutchins' death on three crew members and the ammunition supplier for the "Rust" set.
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The...
‘This industry will stop at nothing’: big soda’s fight to ban taxes on sugary drinks
The soda industry has long lobbied against soda taxes in the US but recent evidence shows these extra charges have a positive effect
Houston Chronicle
From sensation to struggles: Dem stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stacey Abrams and Beto O'Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections: Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O'Rourke by double digits.
Houston Chronicle
A red wave of criticism crashes into Donald Trump after midterm losses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Republicans grapple with their lackluster performance in Tuesday's midterm elections, one man has begun to take on an unusual amount of criticism from his fellow partisans: Donald Trump. The former president, who boosted some inexperienced Senate candidates in...
Come on, Republicans. Our midterm losses are the final straw: Dump Trump now.
It turns out, voters – even those deeply worried about gas prices and grocery bills – couldn’t bring themselves to support candidates with flimsy qualifications or who bought into 2020 election lies. USA TODAY. In the wake of the midterm elections, during what should have been a...
