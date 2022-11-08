At some point during the forthcoming holiday season, South Carolina will play in its 25th bowl game. The question obviously is where? There is talk of the Gator Bowl, where the Gamecocks have a history but have not made the trip to Jacksonville since 1987. Some fans are intrigued by the Las Vegas Bowl. Carolina has never played in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, so that’s another game that has been discussed.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO