Read full article on original website
Related
Spartanburg County Council incumbents win council seats
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All the Republican candidates running for Spartanburg County Council have won. Manning Lynch was running for Chairman, Jack Mabry for District 2, Bob Walker for District 5, and Jessica Coker for District 6. The Director of Elections, Adam Hammons, said over 94,000 people voted. He said they usually expect a […]
golaurens.com
Laurens County shines red at the ballot box
Just over 50 percent of registered voters in Laurens County cast their ballot in the general election on Tuesday. Those that did mostly cast their ballot for the Republican side of the ticket. Forty-two percent of ballots cast (8,404) in Laurens County were straight ticket for the Republican Party. The...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms
Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
"Vote Local" election results from around the Upstate
Many elected positions at the local level were on the ballot in Upstate counties on Tuesday. In Greenville County, a long standing incumbent was defeated by an upstart challenger.
thejournalonline.com
AD1 School Board approves 2022-23 Calendar
During their September meeting, Anderson School District One Board recognized the Palmetto High FFA, a Wren High AP Capstone recipient and a Palmetto teacher for being named the South Carolina Association of Physical Education and Sport 2022 High School Teacher of the Year. The Board also approved several policy changes...
Technical glitch causes delay in reporting election results
A technical glitch reportedly caused a major delay in the finalization of election results in Greenville County in the 2022 mid terms, on Tuesday.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election
Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
golaurens.com
Jones defeats Duncan to return to SC House in District 14
Republican Stewart Jones will return to the SC House of Representatives in District 14 after soundly defeating Democrat Daniel Duncan in the general election on Tuesday. Jones defeated Duncan 8,955-3,728. Jones won on 70.3 percent of the ballots. Duncan won just six precincts, including Lydia Mill, Clinton Mill, Laurens 1,...
cn2.com
Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County SC Election Results 2022
While some incumbents holding offices in Anderson County had challengers, most ran unopposed. There were some decisions for voters to make on the state level. With forty-six of forty-six counties across the state reporting, Republican Governor Henry McMaster defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham 980,669 to 684,935. Republican Senator Tim Scott defeated...
golaurens.com
City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant
Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Cherokee County leaders consider public transportation, need community input
Now, county leaders want to hear from people who live in the area, to learn where people go and how they get there. They're asking people to fill out a survey, as a part of thsi county wide study.
FOX Carolina
Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
WYFF4.com
125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County District 3 to install weapons detection system in every school
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of security to all of its schools. Spartanburg County School District 3 joins several other school districts in the Upstate in installing weapons detection systems. Deputy Superintendent Rodney Goode says the idea has been in the works for...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County District Court results – 10/26/22
In Polk County District Court on Oct. 26, 2022 with Judge Emily Cowan presiding, 163 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Hillary Ann Gillespie was convicted of simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gillespie was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and court costs.
Comments / 0