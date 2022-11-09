DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that he is proposing a hike employee wages as a retention tool and add new positions. "We did what we could with what we got [so far]. We provided modest raises and a progressive plan for future compensation with annual steps [cost of living adjustment,]" he said. "So in one way, we sort of traded off the immediate boost for a longer-term plan for substantial growth over time, which we think will help retain employees."

