iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough ARPA Committee Approves Funding for Key Fobs
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee has set aside just under $30,000 of its remaining funds to get key fobs for the outside doors of several town buildings. The committee held a brief meeting on Wednesday to go over the costs for a key fob...
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
iBerkshires.com
Governor-Elect Healey Pledges Advocacy for Western Mass
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two days after her election day victory, governor-elect Maura Healey visited the Colonial Theatre to detail how she will advocate for the region on Beacon Hill. "[Lt. gov-elect] Kim Driscoll and I have promised that we will be an administration that has a strong presence around...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams, Pittsfield Observes Veterans Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Residents in North Adams and Pittsfield gathered at memorials under cloudy skies on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. Originally established to mark the end of the "war to end all wars" on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., the day has come to symbolize the service of all the nation's veterans.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Mulling Raises, New Positions in Future Budgets
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that he is proposing a hike employee wages as a retention tool and add new positions. "We did what we could with what we got [so far]. We provided modest raises and a progressive plan for future compensation with annual steps [cost of living adjustment,]" he said. "So in one way, we sort of traded off the immediate boost for a longer-term plan for substantial growth over time, which we think will help retain employees."
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Need of Maintenance
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Superintendent Aaron Dean informed the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee during a meeting Tuesday night that Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams is in need of maintenance. The school's brickwork, gutters, sidewalks, and water diversion were assessed to determine what maintenance needed to be done. "And...
businesswest.com
Pittsfield Is Transforming Its Economy
This is a 16-acre parcel within the William Stanley Business Park, created at the site of the massive General Electric transformer manufacturing complex in Pittsfield, which closed nearly 30 years ago. The site has been available for development for more than two decades now, said Linda Tyer, Pittsfield’s mayor for...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Council Pauses Tax Rate Decision
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council balked at putting the maximum tax burden on businesses at Wednesday's tax classification hearing. Mayor Jennifer Macksey had recommended a 1.75 shift differential to the commercial side as a way to relieve pressure on homeowners. The councilors, however, described the jump from...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Receives $180K State Grant to Assist Municipal Sewer Extension
LENOX, Mass. — The town has been allocated over $180,000 from the state's Rural and Small Town grant program toward a sewer extension and creation project. It will support design and engineering costs to bring a municipal sewer system into north Lenox and serve a 65-unit mixed-income rental housing project, developable land, and existing businesses.
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
iBerkshires.com
PHS To Perform 'Twelfth Night'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Pittsfield High School will present its first production of the year, "Twelfth Night," on Nov. 11 and 12. "Twelfth Night," one of Shakespeare's most produced works tells a story of romance, shipwreck, trickery, and mistaken identity. Performances will take place on Nov. 11 at 7:30 pm and Nov....
Washington County polling machines malfunction amid election
The Washington County Board of Elections Poll inspection staff reported there were issues with ballots at certain districts and certain poll locations where they were not scanning correctly into the election machines on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
County Educators Learn Strategies for Job-Related Stress
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 80 educators from across the county gathered at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts to learn how to cope with job-related stress. "It's about being aware of what you do every day and the impact that your work has, but also the impact the work has on you," said Michael Smith, who led the participants in the professional development workshop.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
iBerkshires.com
Social Work Professor Clarke-Mitchell Appointed to MCLA Board
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Jean Clarke-Mitchell, assistant professor of social work at Lesley University, has been nominated to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' board of trustees. She is also in her second term on the MCLA Foundation Board. Clarke-Mitchell, a 2000 graduate of MCLA, is a licensed clinical...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess lawmakers increase veteran tax exemption
POUGHKEEPSIE – The timing could not have been any more perfect. On the eve of Veterans Day, the Dutchess County Legislature Monday night unanimously passed two local laws to increase the real property tax exemption currently enjoyed by qualifying veterans in Dutchess County. One law addressed the exemption for...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough EMS Receives New Ambulance
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Nearly two years after originally placing an order for the vehicle, Lanesborough has a new blue ambulance, which went into service Tuesday night. The town's Emergency Medical Services placed the order for the nearly $300,000 ambulance in June of 2021 after approval at annual town meeting. The ambulance, currently awaiting some final decals, arrived Monday night and was ready for use by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
nbCC's 2022 Community Resource Guides Available in Spanish
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Physical copies of this free community resource guide are now available in Spanish. This past July, the 2022 Edition of the Northern Berkshire Community Resource Guide (CRG) went to print and over 17,000 copies landed in mailboxes throughout north Berkshire County. Since then the Coalition has distributed an additional 775 guides to local residents and organizations.
iBerkshires.com
Eddie Glaude Jr., Author, Commentator and Professor, Speaks at MCLA
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Eddie Glaude Jr. will be joining Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts to present the 2022 Michael S. and Kitty Dukakis Public Policy Lecture. Glaude, a New York Times best-selling author and the chair of Princeton's Department of African Studies, will be speaking about "Race & Democracy: America is Always Changing, But America Never Changes" on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Church Street Center Auditorium.
